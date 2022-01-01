- Credit Technology
- Cryptocurrency
- Smart Investing
- Blockchain
- Payment Systems
- processing payments
- Payment Processing
- payment technology
- Value Propositions
- decentralization algorithms
- consensus algorithms
- blockchain as a business solution
What you will learn
Explain the difference between legacy payment systems and new innovations in payments.
Describe blockchain technology and critique its application in various contexts.
Interpret a credit score and identify its determinants.
Implement “smart” investing techniques.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Stories are a part of the human experience. We all have our own stories to tell, but they are also excellent tools for learning. These courses will utilize a storytelling approach that will invite you into the role of a character embedded in a context directly related to the content with which you'll be engaging. This approach will help you relate to the information presented, push you to apply your knowledge and skills to a novel context, and give you and other learners a shared experience on which to reflect.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
The Future of Payment Technologies
Discover the future of payment technology, from mobile payments to tokenization.
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Explained
The sudden rise in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and its subsequent decline, focused the world’s attention on cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Blockchain technology powers Bitcoin and has been hyped as the next new, transformative technology.
Raising Capital: Credit Tech, Coin Offerings, and Crowdfunding
Consider the benefits and challenges of disruptive capital-raising technology.
Innovations in Investment Technology: Artificial Intelligence
Explore the evolution of AI investing and online wealth management.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.