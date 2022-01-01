About this Specialization

This specialization is intended to familiarize learners with a broad range of financial technologies. While finance has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, the financial industry is changing rapidly in the face of new technology. In the past, at the forefront of innovation in finance were central governments and financial institutions. Today, information technology firms and professionals are leading innovation in the financial industry. Our goal is to show learners the genesis and use cases of the technology. We hope to familiarize professionals sufficiently with the technology that they can utilize and adapt the technologies in their careers.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

The Future of Payment Technologies

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Explained

Raising Capital: Credit Tech, Coin Offerings, and Crowdfunding

Innovations in Investment Technology: Artificial Intelligence

University of Michigan

