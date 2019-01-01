Robert Dittmar’s research interests include the use of initial coin offerings to raise capital, and empirical and theoretical issues in asset pricing. His work has been published in The Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, and other top journals. He teaches the FinTech Innovations course and several other BBA- and MBA-level courses, as well as advising the student-run Maize and Blue Fund. He also teaches courses in the doctoral program at Michigan Ross. Prior to joining Ross in 2003, he was an assistant professor at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and he worked for First Chicago Corp. (now part of JPMorgan Chase) and First Union National Bank Corp. (now part of Wells Fargo). He holds a PhD from the University of North Carolina and a BS from the University of Illinois.