Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the strengths and weaknesses of human financial advisors and investors.

  • Explain the business model of robo/AI-advisors.

  • Identify the relationship between identifiable firm characteristics and average returns.

  • Build a diversified portfolio based on attitudes toward risk.

Skills you will gain

  • robo advising
  • investment technology
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • investing technology
  • diversified portfolio
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Robo Advising

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Stock Selection & Asset Management

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Big Data

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations

