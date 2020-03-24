Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovations in Investment Technology: Artificial Intelligence by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
280 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

Explore the evolution of AI investing and online wealth management. Investing and managing your wealth online has never been easier, but how does AI investing work and what are the challenges? On this course, you’ll explore how technology has changed the way we invest money. You’ll consider the evolution of AI-driven online wealth management platforms, robo-advisors, and learn how they work and why they’re successful. Moving from human-based data-driven investing strategies to neural networks, you’ll assess the ability of artificial intelligence to make investment decisions and discover the role of AI and machine learning in making trading decisions....

Top reviews

GP

Sep 13, 2021

A good and challenging course that makes you brainstorm a lot.\n\nThis course could give you some extra logical thought of AI in Investment, first step to know more about AI application in finance

PJ

Jul 1, 2020

Great course with exceptional instructors. Everything was crystal clear and basics were taught in-depth. A great pick for anyone looking to start their journey in fintech and finance in general.

1 - 25 of 44 Reviews for Innovations in Investment Technology: Artificial Intelligence

By ARVIND K S

Mar 24, 2020

One of the finest courses I've taken. Highly recommended

By Deran H

May 3, 2020

A terrific introductory course on the new trends towards robo advisory. Discusses the concepts of ETFs, passive investing and how the robo advisors may be programmed to handle an asset allocation off past events and signals. The course sets a really good platform to explore these developments further.

By Rajesh M

Jul 1, 2020

Useful course for Beginners of AI

By ABHIJIT S

Apr 27, 2020

Good Day ,

By FRANK A

Aug 28, 2020

This is the best course on Fintech I have ever done so far. Good Instructors. I highly recommend this course for everyone who has a passion for Fintech. Big thanks go to Coursera for giving us this great opportunity to learn and advance our career.

By Pravar J

Jul 2, 2020

Great course with exceptional instructors. Everything was crystal clear and basics were taught in-depth. A great pick for anyone looking to start their journey in fintech and finance in general.

By G P

Sep 13, 2021

A good and challenging course that makes you brainstorm a lot.

This course could give you some extra logical thought of AI in Investment, first step to know more about AI application in finance

By Leandro C V

Apr 2, 2021

Excelente curso para aprender las bases de AI/ML en las inversiones. Los instructores son faciles de seguir y entretenidos para escuchar.

By Jose F P H

Sep 21, 2020

El ultimo curso de la serie de esta especializacion fue increible, aprendi mucho acerca de los Robot-Advisors, Learning Machine y AI.

By ARAVIND R

Jul 23, 2020

Yeah it's been an amazing journey! I have learned the key concepts about innovations and technologies in AI investment

By YEOH Y J

Sep 16, 2020

A good course with detailed explanation. I have gain more exposure on AI with the investment technology.

By UTKARSH K

Jun 17, 2020

it was nice course taught professor robert he illustrated all investment strategy in a proper way.

By Ishita J

Apr 13, 2020

Professor Wu is an amazing professor. His lectures were extremely insightful

By Brian O

Aug 3, 2020

This course provides good familiarization for modern investment technology

By Joe A

May 21, 2020

A good overview for anyone with some background in AI and Finance.

By NAMUDURI S S

May 14, 2020

Excellent course with great basics and with great examples

By Glenn S

Nov 19, 2020

Great content and very informative! highy recommended

By Richard A

Aug 20, 2020

I recommend everyone to part take in this course

By Luis C M R

Apr 6, 2021

Really interesting, I enjoyed it. Thanks

By CARLOS V

Dec 30, 2020

Excellent course! brilliant instructors,

By Prakash. R

Aug 12, 2020

Very useful this course in future.

By sowmya t

Jul 22, 2020

It is Very interesting to learn

By Yoan P

Dec 7, 2020

Great class. Great professors.

By Saeed M

Aug 16, 2021

Good overview. Worth my time!

By Ch A S

Aug 1, 2020

excellent instructor.

