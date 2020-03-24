GP
Sep 13, 2021
A good and challenging course that makes you brainstorm a lot.\n\nThis course could give you some extra logical thought of AI in Investment, first step to know more about AI application in finance
PJ
Jul 1, 2020
Great course with exceptional instructors. Everything was crystal clear and basics were taught in-depth. A great pick for anyone looking to start their journey in fintech and finance in general.
By ARVIND K S•
Mar 24, 2020
One of the finest courses I've taken. Highly recommended
By Deran H•
May 3, 2020
A terrific introductory course on the new trends towards robo advisory. Discusses the concepts of ETFs, passive investing and how the robo advisors may be programmed to handle an asset allocation off past events and signals. The course sets a really good platform to explore these developments further.
By Rajesh M•
Jul 1, 2020
Useful course for Beginners of AI
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 27, 2020
Good Day ,
I sincerely thank you for the Opportunity . Thanks and Warm Regards.
By FRANK A•
Aug 28, 2020
This is the best course on Fintech I have ever done so far. Good Instructors. I highly recommend this course for everyone who has a passion for Fintech. Big thanks go to Coursera for giving us this great opportunity to learn and advance our career.
By Pravar J•
Jul 2, 2020
By G P•
Sep 13, 2021
By Leandro C V•
Apr 2, 2021
Excelente curso para aprender las bases de AI/ML en las inversiones. Los instructores son faciles de seguir y entretenidos para escuchar.
By Jose F P H•
Sep 21, 2020
El ultimo curso de la serie de esta especializacion fue increible, aprendi mucho acerca de los Robot-Advisors, Learning Machine y AI.
By ARAVIND R•
Jul 23, 2020
Yeah it's been an amazing journey! I have learned the key concepts about innovations and technologies in AI investment
By YEOH Y J•
Sep 16, 2020
A good course with detailed explanation. I have gain more exposure on AI with the investment technology.
By UTKARSH K•
Jun 17, 2020
it was nice course taught professor robert he illustrated all investment strategy in a proper way.
By Ishita J•
Apr 13, 2020
Professor Wu is an amazing professor. His lectures were extremely insightful
By Brian O•
Aug 3, 2020
This course provides good familiarization for modern investment technology
By Joe A•
May 21, 2020
A good overview for anyone with some background in AI and Finance.
By NAMUDURI S S•
May 14, 2020
Excellent course with great basics and with great examples
By Glenn S•
Nov 19, 2020
Great content and very informative! highy recommended
By Richard A•
Aug 20, 2020
I recommend everyone to part take in this course
By Luis C M R•
Apr 6, 2021
Really interesting, I enjoyed it. Thanks
By CARLOS V•
Dec 30, 2020
Excellent course! brilliant instructors,
By Prakash. R•
Aug 12, 2020
Very useful this course in future.
By sowmya t•
Jul 22, 2020
It is Very interesting to learn
By Yoan P•
Dec 7, 2020
Great class. Great professors.
By Saeed M•
Aug 16, 2021
Good overview. Worth my time!
By Ch A S•
Aug 1, 2020
excellent instructor.