Andrew Wu conducts extensive fintech research, particularly into blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and robo-advisors. He also applies machine learning and automated text analysis to large-scale, unstructured data. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, and he has contributed op-ed articles to The Hill. He teaches the FinTech Innovations and Global Business Field Projects in FinTech courses, and he taught an Executive Education program on Smart Banking in the Age of FinTech for the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. He holds a PhD in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in mathematics and economics from Yale University.