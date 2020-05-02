Discover the future of payment technology, from mobile payments to tokenization.
In this course, you will learn new ways of making payments from consumer-to-business (C2B), from consumer-to-consumer (C2C), and from business-to-business (B2B). You will explore current payment system technologies to examine their strengths and weaknesses, and understand the ways technological innovation is changing these traditional systems. You’ll learn about new front-end innovations like digital wallets and mobile payments and also discover back-end innovations like tokenization, mobile money, and new payment infrastructure.