About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how current payment systems operate.

  • Describe inefficiencies in current practices in the processing of payments.

  • Relate new technological innovations to current inefficiencies.

  • Build value propositions for new technologies in the payment space.

Skills you will gain

  • processing payments
  • Payment Processing
  • payment technology
  • Value Propositions
  • Payment Systems
Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction and What is FinTech?

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Digital Wallets

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Credit Card Innovations

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Payment Technology in Emerging Markets

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations Specialization

Financial Technology (Fintech) Innovations

