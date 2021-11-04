Decentralized Finance: The Future of Finance is a set of four courses taught by Campbell R. Harvey (Professor of Finance at the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research) that focus on decentralized finance (DeFi). In this first course, we begin by exploring the origins of DeFi and take a broad historical view from the earliest barter economies, such as the first peer-to-peer exchanges of bartering, to present day. The course also looks at historical examples of money having value even though it is not officially backed.
Having some background knowledge of interest rate mechanics; basic financial concepts; familiarity with collateral; and money supply is helpful.
Articulate the history and origins of decentralized finance
Define the key components of decentralized finance's infrastructure
Explain which problems decentralized finance is designed to solve and how
Identify myths or common misconceptions about decentralized finance
- Cryptography
- Smart Contract
- Decentralized Protocols
- governance
- Blockchain Mechanics
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
The History of Decentralized Finance
This module provides a historical perspective of exchange beginning with early barter, specie currency (backed by, e.g., gold), fiat currency and electronic transfers. The module introduces some of the key problems that have arisen with the current system. It closes with the introduction to Satoshi Nakamoto’s famous 2008 paper which introduced cryptocurrency.
DeFi Foundations
This module introduces the key foundations for DeFi, starting with the mechanics of blockchain including cryptographic hashing. The module then explores the innovation of smart contracting - a key ingredient for DeFi. There is also a discussion of the differences between the first cryptos and stablecoins.
Problems DeFi Solves
This module explores the key problems with today’s legacy financial system which include: inefficiency (costly, slow, and insecure transactions); limited access (many cannot access banks and many that have bank accounts find it difficult to get loans); opacity (it is unclear how healthy our commercial financial institutions are); centralized control (current system is dominated by oligopolies that push prices higher than competitive prices) and interoperability (difficulty in moving funds across different legacy financial institutions).
DeFi Myths and Facts
The final module explores various different myths including: all cryptocurrencies are anonymous; blockchains are routinely hacked; quantum computing will destroy all blockchain based currencies; and the crypto ecosystem is so small that it is unlikely to compete with legacy financial institutions.
Very good introduction. It eases you progressively to get a grasp with the terms and how the system works for the next chapters.
A good part 1 of the overall course! It's hard to find consolidated knowledge of DeFi browsing on Twitter, so this is very useful to understand the full scope of the field.
I have fore-read about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, yet, this course was an excellent way to structure and review my knowledge. I am sure to join the next course of this specialization!
The course largely follows the instructor's book albeit with an easier to follow introduction. As such, this first course is an overview and it gets us ready for the information to follow.
About the Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a four course learning experience. DeFi or Decentralized Finance is a new technology whereby users interact as peers with algorithms or smart contracts rather than through traditional intermediaries such as banks, brokerages or insurance companies. The technology has the potential to transform finance as we know it. It solves key problems in traditional finance such as lack of inclusion, inefficiency, opacity, centralized control and lack of interoperability.
