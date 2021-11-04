About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
Beginner Level

Having some background knowledge of interest rate mechanics; basic financial concepts; familiarity with collateral; and money supply is helpful.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate the history and origins of decentralized finance

  • Define the key components of decentralized finance's infrastructure

  • Explain which problems decentralized finance is designed to solve and how

  • Identify myths or common misconceptions about decentralized finance

Skills you will gain

  • Cryptography
  • Smart Contract
  • Decentralized Protocols
  • governance
  • Blockchain Mechanics
Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The History of Decentralized Finance

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

DeFi Foundations

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Problems DeFi Solves

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

DeFi Myths and Facts

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DECENTRALIZED FINANCE (DEFI) INFRASTRUCTURE

About the Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance

