Course 3 of 4 in the
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
It is essential to complete Course I: Decentralized Finance: DeFi Infrastructure and Course II: Decentralized Finance: DeFi Primitives. 

  • Mechanics of credit and lending protocols; Decentralized exchange implementations; Derivatives and tokenization protocols.

  • Set Protocol’s tokenization method
  • Mechanics of Compound and Aave
  • dYdX’s derivatives implementation
  • Proficiency with MakerDAO
  • Constant function Automated Market Makers
Course 3 of 4 in the
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
It is essential to complete Course I: Decentralized Finance: DeFi Infrastructure and Course II: Decentralized Finance: DeFi Primitives. 

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Credit and Lending

Decentralized Exchange

Derivatives

Tokenization

