DeFi and the Future of Finance is a set of four courses that focus on decentralized finance. The third course is called DeFi Deep Dive. It is essential that you do the first two courses I. DeFi Infrastructure and II. DeFi Primitives before doing this course. It is the longest of the four courses and focuses on some of the leading protocols in the DeFi space. We will look at Credit and Lending (and feature MakerDAO, Compound and Aave), Decentralized Exchange with an analysis of how protocols like Uniswap and Balancer works, Derivatives (featuring Yield Protocol, dYdX and Synthetix) and Tokenization with an analysis of Set Protocol as well as wrapped bitcoin. For many of these leading protocols, we include detailed examples of how the mechanics work. For example, we show how to use a dYdX flash swap to execute an arbitrage transaction (take advantage of different prices on different exchanges for the same asset).
It is essential to complete Course I: Decentralized Finance: DeFi Infrastructure and Course II: Decentralized Finance: DeFi Primitives.
What you will learn
Mechanics of credit and lending protocols; Decentralized exchange implementations; Derivatives and tokenization protocols.
- Set Protocol’s tokenization method
- Mechanics of Compound and Aave
- dYdX’s derivatives implementation
- Proficiency with MakerDAO
- Constant function Automated Market Makers
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Credit and Lending
We begin module one with the mechanics of MakerDAO stablecoin called DAI and introduce the idea of collateralized debt obligations. The module also includes a detailed examination of both Compound and Aave.
Decentralized Exchange
The second module explores the mechanics of Uniswap v2 and v3. A generalization of the two asset Automated Market Maker introduced by Balancer is also studied. The module ends with a discussion of rehypothecation as well as Total Locked Value.
Derivatives
The third model features leading derivatives protocols. The mechanics of fixed rate lending and borrowing is presented with the Yield Protocol. The mechanics of dYdX and Synthetix are also explored.
Tokenization
The final module focuses on tokenization and features the Set Protocol. Set provides a way to combine portfolios much like an ETF holds many traditional stocks. The Sets can be active or passive. The module ends with a discussion of the use in DeFi of both wrapped bitcoin and wrapped ethereum.
Reviews
Learned a ton. Out of all the courses in this spec, this is the best one.... so far
More on the theory of About crypto nd it's existing functions in the Cryptoworld, also talks about what the future holds for the cryptocurrencies.
What's more to knowledge than a balance of theory with practice. This course is quite some depth and exciting.
An excellent course that subtly talks of the disruption round the corner in banking and trading.
About the Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a four course learning experience. DeFi or Decentralized Finance is a new technology whereby users interact as peers with algorithms or smart contracts rather than through traditional intermediaries such as banks, brokerages or insurance companies. The technology has the potential to transform finance as we know it. It solves key problems in traditional finance such as lack of inclusion, inefficiency, opacity, centralized control and lack of interoperability.
