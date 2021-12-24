JD
Feb 19, 2022
Excellent introduction to complex topics. This course doesn't go too deep into the details, but provide a great overview of the topics of DeFi derivatives and complex instruments.
EL
Dec 8, 2021
More on the theory of About crypto nd it's existing functions in the Cryptoworld, also talks about what the future holds for the cryptocurrencies.
By Mike M•
Dec 23, 2021
Excellent course! Highly recommended. I took this course as part of the four course specialization. Professor Harvey does an excellent job explaining many nuances to DeFi.
He uses a combination of powerpoint, visuals, analogies and case studies to make the content understandable. The professor teaches with clarity, and passion yet treats the subject fairly offering alternative points of view about the opportunities and risks of DeFi as compared to the current financial system.
I have been introduced to the cryptocurrency and DeFi space a little over 6 months ago. Since that time, I have "fallen down the rabbit hole" so to speak and cannot learn enough about it. These courses provide a strong foundation to explore further for personal investing, and or a career in the space.
Unlike the other courses I took on Coursera related to blockchain and cryptocurriencies (which were also pretty good), these courses felt much more up to date than the others. Being up to date in this space is essential because one year is like 10 years of another field in terms of innovation and how fast the landscape changes.
Specific to this course, it was really helpful to understand the mechanics behind the different DeFi protocols to understand the potential benefits and risks to the average retail investor.
By Wy C•
Nov 14, 2021
Excellent
By Keith M•
Dec 4, 2021
Another informative course that explores different options available to DeFi users. The beauty in these courses is that it explains concepts that to most people, won't know about since we are not DeFi professionals. Dr. Harvey has done an excellent job of providing cogent examples that are easy to understand and, more importantly, explain to others.
By ARVIND K S•
Feb 3, 2022
An excellent course that subtly talks of the disruption round the corner in banking and trading.
By Nguyen N A•
Feb 20, 2022
This course is wonderful for those who want to visualize the world of Defi. I have read the mentioned protocols' white papers. Yet, it was not until I participated in this course that I truly figured their key selling points and mechanisms. From the perspective of a non-finance, I think its difficulty is just right with carefully explained terms and examples from Prof Harvey.
By Murray S•
Dec 19, 2021
Fantastic course. Professor Cam Harvey DeFi series on Coursera is essential learning for anyone wishing to know more about DeFi. Great range of topics and very useful examples. Best learning I have seen in this space.
By Mr K D K•
Dec 20, 2021
Cam is fantastic communicator, he is a master of explaining conceptual elements, but he has a breadth of technical and financial acumen that means he will go deeper into topics and apply them to the real world.
By Joe D•
Feb 20, 2022
By Teo L F•
May 27, 2022
The Deep Dive series took the knowledge up a notch as compared to the previous courses, which gives me a deeper understanding about what is the essence of the DeFi space.
By Earl J L•
Dec 9, 2021
By Adeyinka O•
May 2, 2022
What's more to knowledge than a balance of theory with practice. This course is quite some depth and exciting.
By Nicholas G•
May 26, 2022
Excellent class. Detailed descriptions off everything involving DeFi. I loved how thorough the teacher was.
By Joseph P•
Mar 22, 2022
Learned a ton. Out of all the courses in this spec, this is the best one.... so far
By Charles W B•
Jan 21, 2022
Concise coverage and clear explanation of various DeFi mechanisms and protocals.
By kelvin•
May 12, 2022
very good course. great instructor! i wish he taught more classes here
By James L•
Feb 7, 2022
Complex DeFi concepts well explained with examples. Highly Recommended.
By Theo D B•
May 20, 2022
Excellent course in the follow up to the series.
By Alexey V•
Mar 7, 2022
This is a very interesting and intense course.
By Trung N•
Jan 25, 2022
Really good info about various DeFi protocols.
By Sean K•
May 12, 2022
VERY VERY INTERESTING AND INFORMATIVE
By Svarichevskiy R V•
Dec 3, 2021
complex defi project. Super like.
By Jad B•
Jan 1, 2022
Simply excellent. Thank you.
By Lars N•
Feb 14, 2022
Extremely good teacher!
By Prasannakarthik S•
Jan 6, 2022
A solid insight!
By DIMITRIUS M C•
Jan 21, 2022
Amazing