About this Specialization

38,717 recent views
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a four course learning experience. DeFi or Decentralized Finance is a new technology whereby users interact as peers with algorithms or smart contracts rather than through traditional intermediaries such as banks, brokerages or insurance companies. The technology has the potential to transform finance as we know it. It solves key problems in traditional finance such as lack of inclusion, inefficiency, opacity, centralized control and lack of interoperability. The first course, DeFi Infrastructure, focuses on the historical evolution of decentralized finance as well as the problems that DeFi solves. The second course, DeFi Primitives, deals with mechanics, supply and ownership, and loans and swaps. The third course, DeFi Deep Dive, explores the leading protocols including MakerDAO, Compound, Aave, Uniswap and dYdX. The fourth course, DeFi Risks and Opportunities, analyzes the key risks including smart contract risk, governance risk, scaling as well as regulatory issues. The final part of the course sketches a vision of finance in the future including the winners and the losers.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Infrastructure

4.8
stars
760 ratings
165 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Primitives

4.9
stars
222 ratings
35 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Deep Dive

4.9
stars
128 ratings
23 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Opportunities and Risks

4.9
stars
112 ratings
27 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder