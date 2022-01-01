- Cryptography
- Smart Contract
- Decentralized Protocols
- governance
- Blockchain Mechanics
- Consensus mechanisms
- digital signature
- Address mechanics
- Flash loans
- Bonding curves
- Set Protocol’s tokenization method
- Mechanics of Compound and Aave
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
Learn more about decentralized finance.. Understand the infrastructure of decentralized finance and assess opportunities in this space as well as screen out ideas that are likely to fail.
Offered By
What you will learn
Learners will have a much deeper understanding of both the infrastructure of decentralized finance and the leading applications.
Articulate the history and origins of decentralized finance
Define the key components of decentralized finance's infrastructure
Explain which problems decentralized finance is designed to solve and how
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Infrastructure
Decentralized Finance: The Future of Finance is a set of four courses taught by Campbell R. Harvey (Professor of Finance at the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research) that focus on decentralized finance (DeFi). In this first course, we begin by exploring the origins of DeFi and take a broad historical view from the earliest barter economies, such as the first peer-to-peer exchanges of bartering, to present day. The course also looks at historical examples of money having value even though it is not officially backed.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Primitives
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a set of four courses that focus on decentralized finance. The second course is called DeFi Primitives. It is recommended that you take the first course, DeFi Infrastructure, before this course. In this course, we talk about transaction mechanics and introduce both fungible and non-fungible tokens – or NFTs. The course explores the important issue of custody (holding private keys). The course then explores supply adjustment which includes the minting and burning of tokens. The mechanics of bonding curves are introduced. The course then explores the role of direct as well as indirect incentives in the DeFi system. We then analyze swaps or decentralized exchange. We begin by contrasting DEX with centralized exchange (e.g., Coinbase or Binance). The course details the mechanics of Automated Market Makers and provides a number of detailed examples. There is a discussion of impermanent loss as well as (legal) front-running. We end the course by exploring both collateralized and flash loans.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Deep Dive
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a set of four courses that focus on decentralized finance. The third course is called DeFi Deep Dive. It is essential that you do the first two courses I. DeFi Infrastructure and II. DeFi Primitives before doing this course. It is the longest of the four courses and focuses on some of the leading protocols in the DeFi space. We will look at Credit and Lending (and feature MakerDAO, Compound and Aave), Decentralized Exchange with an analysis of how protocols like Uniswap and Balancer works, Derivatives (featuring Yield Protocol, dYdX and Synthetix) and Tokenization with an analysis of Set Protocol as well as wrapped bitcoin. For many of these leading protocols, we include detailed examples of how the mechanics work. For example, we show how to use a dYdX flash swap to execute an arbitrage transaction (take advantage of different prices on different exchanges for the same asset).
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Opportunities and Risks
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a set of four courses that focus on decentralized finance. The final course is called DeFi Opportunities and Risks. It is essential that you complete the first three courses: I. DeFi Infrastructure; II. DeFi Primitives; and III. DeFi Deep Dive before beginning the fourth course. The course starts with the premise that an analysis of any new technology must clearly gauge the risks and challenges. Given that DeFi is only a few years old there are plenty of risks. The course begins with the most obvious risk: smart contract risk. Smart contracts are foundational for DeFi. The code of these contracts is public - opening a clear attack vector for hackers. That is, in traditional finance, hackers need to break into a system to get access to the code and data. In DeFi, everything is open source.There are many other risks studied including: Governance risk; Oracle risk; Scaling risk; Decentralized Exchange or DEX risk; Custodial risk; Environmental risk; and Regulatory risk.
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.