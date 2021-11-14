About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
Intermediate Level

Course 1: DeFi Infrastructure. Knowledge of interest rate mechanics; basic financial concepts; familiarity with collateral;  and money supply.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Token design and NFTs

  • Mechanics of supply adjustment

  • Decentralized exchange

Skills you will gain

  • Consensus mechanisms
  • digital signature
  • Address mechanics
  • Flash loans
  • Bonding curves
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Mechanics

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Supply and Ownership

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Loans and Swaps

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Joining the World of DeFi

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 89 min)

About the Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance

