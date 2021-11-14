DeFi and the Future of Finance is a set of four courses that focus on decentralized finance. The second course is called DeFi Primitives. It is recommended that you take the first course, DeFi Infrastructure, before this course. In this course, we talk about transaction mechanics and introduce both fungible and non-fungible tokens – or NFTs. The course explores the important issue of custody (holding private keys). The course then explores supply adjustment which includes the minting and burning of tokens. The mechanics of bonding curves are introduced. The course then explores the role of direct as well as indirect incentives in the DeFi system. We then analyze swaps or decentralized exchange. We begin by contrasting DEX with centralized exchange (e.g., Coinbase or Binance). The course details the mechanics of Automated Market Makers and provides a number of detailed examples. There is a discussion of impermanent loss as well as (legal) front-running. We end the course by exploring both collateralized and flash loans.
Course 1: DeFi Infrastructure. Knowledge of interest rate mechanics; basic financial concepts; familiarity with collateral; and money supply.
Token design and NFTs
Mechanics of supply adjustment
Decentralized exchange
Skills you will gain
- Consensus mechanisms
- digital signature
- Address mechanics
- Flash loans
- Bonding curves
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Mechanics
The first module explores some key primitives such as how Ethereum transactions occur including the differences between externally owned accounts and contract accounts. We then explore fungible and non-fungible (NFT) tokens and miner extractable value.
Supply and Ownership
The second module focuses on supply adjustment (minting and burning), the atomic nature of transactions in Ethereum, as well as incentives. The concept of a keeper in the Ethereum ecosystem is introduced.
Loans and Swaps
The third module introduces decentralized exchange and explores in considerable detail Automated Market Makers. The module also introduces the idea of collateralized loans as well as uncollateralized flash loans.
Joining the World of DeFi
The final module shows step-by-step how to set up a MetaMask wallet allowing the student to join the world of DeFi. The second part of the module conducts a deep dive into some of the key blockchain concepts such as digital signatures and consensus mechanisms (including Proof of Stake).
DeFi and the Future of Finance is a four course learning experience. DeFi or Decentralized Finance is a new technology whereby users interact as peers with algorithms or smart contracts rather than through traditional intermediaries such as banks, brokerages or insurance companies. The technology has the potential to transform finance as we know it. It solves key problems in traditional finance such as lack of inclusion, inefficiency, opacity, centralized control and lack of interoperability.
