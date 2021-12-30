TM
Dec 29, 2021
Course is very insightful. It broadens the scope of understanding the mechanisms involved from minute to complex transactions.
YD
Apr 7, 2022
Amazing! Lots of very useful information. Every second of this course provided interesting and education content.
By tousina m•
Dec 30, 2021
By Earl J L•
Nov 21, 2021
Well taught!! I Suggest this to people who wants to start and know more about DeFi nd Crypto.
By Mike M•
Dec 23, 2021
Excellent course! Highly recommended. I took this course as part of the four course specialization. Professor Harvey does an excellent job explaining many nuances to DeFi.
He uses a combination of powerpoint, visuals, analogies and case studies to make the content understandable. The professor teaches with clarity, and passion yet treats the subject fairly offering alternative points of view about the opportunities and risks of DeFi as compared to the current financial system.
I have been introduced to the cryptocurrency and DeFi space a little over 6 months ago. Since that time, I have "fallen down the rabbit hole" so to speak and cannot learn enough about it. These courses provide a strong foundation to explore further for personal investing, and or a career in the space.
Unlike the other courses I took on Coursera related to blockchain and cryptocurriencies (which were also pretty good), these courses felt much more up to date than the others. Being up to date in this space is essential because one year is like 10 years of another field in terms of innovation and how fast the landscape changes.
Specific to this course, it was helpful to learn the history and context of where the DeFi space had its origins and to understand where it is headed. I would recommend this course for those looking to get a better understanding of the key innovations that really caused DeFi to explode in 2020 and beyond.
By Sahir H•
Jan 11, 2022
The course has good mix of technical and finance content which is actually what I was looking out for. The instructor has explained the concepts really well with appropriate examples. This made easier to grasp some of the tricky concepts in DeFi. Overall it was interesting and enjoyable course, kept me hooked throughout.
By Stephen M•
Nov 25, 2021
This is an in-depth course on the mechanics of DeFi and its underlying protocols. This is a fantastic course that helps one understand the changing dynamics of the financial system architecture. I highly recommend the course and this entire specialization to the changemakers of tomorrow.
By Murray S•
Dec 19, 2021
Fantastic course. Professor Cam Harvey DeFi series on Coursera is essential learning for anyone wishing to know more about DeFi. Great range of topics and very useful examples. Best learning I have seen in this space.
By Keith M•
Nov 29, 2021
Amazing Class! I have learned so much and still have a lot more to learn but I am convinced we are looking at the next revolution. in 30 years people will be talking about this time like the internet in the 90s.
By Mr K D K•
Dec 20, 2021
Cam is fantastic communicator, he is a master of explaining conceptual elements, but he has a breadth of technical and financial acumen that means he will go deeper into topics and apply them to the real world.
By ARVIND K S•
Jan 31, 2022
DeFi Primitives gives an excellent idea of the exciting new world we are heading to in decentralized finance. Also highlights the need to contain energy costs and carbon emissions as we go along.
By Manuel E•
Mar 17, 2022
me parecio bastante interesante y facil de asimilar como funcionan los DeX, Smart contracts, y las flash loan. tambien estuvo bastante comprensible la forma en que se explica como se ejecutan los algoritmos para crear el Hash tanto en Bitcoin como en ethereum
By Yusuf J•
Mar 15, 2022
This was one of the best and most relevant courses I have taken so far. In-depth enough to esatblish a strong foundfation of essential knowledge and accessible enough to facilitate a working grasp of the basics and some advanced topics.
By Teo L F•
May 27, 2022
Great content and explanation by Prof. Harvey! Love how he explain the terms using simple and understandable analogies that is applicable.
By Yasaman D•
Apr 8, 2022
By Michael W•
Nov 15, 2021
Excellent course in preparation for the Flare Finance platform to be released soon.
By Hanz L•
Dec 21, 2021
really good explanations now I'm ready to get involved with the third one.
By Fatemeh N•
Nov 24, 2021
It was very useful for me who did not have basic information in this area
By Hao H N•
Jan 18, 2022
It's a great course for beginner to the DeFi era! Thank you professor!
By Lon A•
Oct 28, 2021
Professor Harvey does a great job explaining the topic.
By Daniel M•
May 23, 2022
Ótimo curso introdutório às finanças descentralizadas.
By Alejandro R•
Jan 25, 2022
Fanstastic introductory course - right level of depth
By randy c•
Jan 31, 2022
explained in a very easy to learn fashion
By Sandeep S•
Mar 18, 2022
insightful and easy to undersrand
By DIMITRIUS M C•
Jan 9, 2022
Great course, great Professor !
By Rene E•
Feb 16, 2022
the professor is outstanding
By Jad B•
Dec 30, 2021
Simply excellent. Thank you.