Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization
Intermediate Level

It is essential to complete Course I, DeFi Infrastructure, Course II, DeFi Primitives and Course III, DeFi Deep Dive.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • A framework to evaluate DeFi risk; Environmental implications of cryptocurrency; and winners and losers in the future of finance.

Skills you will gain

  • Understanding smart contract risk
  • Different approaches to custody
  • Ethereum 2.0 approaches to scaling
  • Mechanics and risks of decentralized exchange
  • Assessing regulatory risk
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Smart Contract Risk

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Governance, DNS, Oracle, DEX and Custodial Risk

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Scaling Risk

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Regulatory and Environmental Risk

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min)
19 minutes to complete

Winners and Losers

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)

About the Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance Specialization

Decentralized Finance (DeFi): The Future of Finance

