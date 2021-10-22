NA
Jan 13, 2022
I have fore-read about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, yet, this course was an excellent way to structure and review my knowledge. I am sure to join the next course of this specialization!
TN
Apr 12, 2022
Great introduction into DeFi, the professor walks us through key definitions, a bit of history, potential applications and common misunderstandings about this space. Good launching pad to dive deeper
By Stephen M•
Oct 22, 2021
Greetings from Nairobi.
This was an excellent course on the introduction to Decentralized Finance. The instructor is very engaging and knowledgeable in the subject matter, na.
I also recommend his Blockchain Business Models course here on Coursera, that should be taken together with these DeFi series courses to help one understand blockchain, and appreciate the changing nature of the financial services industry.
Great content! Great professor!
Cheers.
By Aidan G•
Nov 5, 2021
A good part 1 of the overall course! It's hard to find consolidated knowledge of DeFi browsing on Twitter, so this is very useful to understand the full scope of the field.
By Simarjeet S•
Sep 23, 2021
Great Course
By Nguyen N A•
Jan 14, 2022
By Sarah H•
Nov 6, 2021
Very thorough foundational course! I also loved being able to download notes & slides to go back and reference.
By Joseph I•
Dec 11, 2021
An excellent entry level course into the rapidly growing world of decentralized finance.
By Lon A•
Oct 28, 2021
Professor Harvey does a great job explaining the topic.
By Lorenzo B•
Mar 20, 2022
The contact although basilar, has a good quality. The form is very simple, maybe too simple. Professor is definitely well prepared on the topic, but he lacks in empaty to transfer knowledge to students. The result is no more than a slide reasding, that can be accomplished in 30-40mins for the whole course. The general idea of the course is good, but seems poorly presented.
By Miguel A M•
Mar 9, 2022
I think the course gives a good introduction to DeFi. However I found it a little bit messy. I found some concepts are poorly or even not explained.
By Mike M•
Dec 23, 2021
Excellent course! Highly recommended. I took this course as part of the four course specialization. Professor Harvey does an excellent job explaining many nuances to DeFi.
He uses a combination of powerpoint, visuals, analogies and case studies to make the content understandable. The professor teaches with clarity, and passion yet treats the subject fairly offering alternative points of view about the opportunities and risks of DeFi as compared to the current financial system.
I have been introduced to the cryptocurrency and DeFi space a little over 6 months ago. Since that time, I have "fallen down the rabbit hole" so to speak and cannot learn enough about it. These courses provide a strong foundation to explore further for personal investing, and or a career in the space.
Unlike the other courses I took on Coursera related to blockchain and cryptocurriencies (which were also pretty good), these courses felt much more up to date than the others. Being up to date in this space is essential because one year is like 10 years of another field in terms of innovation and how fast the landscape changes.
Specific to this course, it was a very helpful foundation to start with related to DeFi. Once finished with this course, I couldn't wait to jump into the others.
By Jose G•
Jan 28, 2022
Me ha sorprendido gratamente el meticuloso y bien estructurado contenido de este curso. Abarca desde el conocimiento más básico hasta avanzar en la explicación de los aspectos más aridos, haciéndolo de forma bastante sencilla, comprensible. y didáctica. Contiene buenos ejemplos para ser contrastados con la realidad actual, aunado a que se nota el esfuerzo por mostrar el estado de arte más reciente dentro del conjunto complicado de innovaciones que se vienen dando en DeFi como respuesta mejorada a lo que ocurre en las finanzas tradicionales.
By Michael A•
Mar 30, 2022
Very Informative course and very well explained. Great course if you want to learn what DeFi is and where its heading. No prior knowledge nessecary although it will help, all you need is the aptitude to learn. Keep watching the course videos until you grasp the concepts. i had to watch some videos more than once until the infromation was finally cemented in my brain. Thanks to Professor Campbell R. Harvey for explaining everything in an easy to understand way. Looking forward to course two.
By Raman P•
Feb 12, 2022
The Course is appropriate for basic understanding of DeFi, it provides understanding on the direction for further learning whether it is other courses in this specialization or different online learning. Taking into consideration that the course is embedded in specialization it is hard to point out areas for improvement as white spaces not covered or properly visualized here might be spotlighted in the next courses. Many thanks to the author for efforts!
By Jim A•
Apr 3, 2022
Highly, highly reccomended! I've done some thrashing around figuring out DeFi, and this course is an excellent starting place for those both new to crypto and DeFi. While there is a multitude of resources online, it isn't easy to find this information in one place, presented in an A-Z manner. I look forward to the remaining courses diving deeper into the concepts and possibilities of this revolutionary technology.
By Lakshmanan P•
Dec 28, 2021
I really liked this course. Being an introductory course it was very easy to digest and also opened up my view on the various terminlogies and concepts behind DeFi.
The instructor is pretty good, intially I thought he was just stnading still but he explains the concepts clearly and is not reading off the prompter. Very excited to see what the other three courses bring.
By ARVIND K S•
Jan 2, 2022
The course achieves what it sets out to do and that is giving an overview of decentralized finance or DeFi. At the end of the course, one really gets a hang of bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptos . The advantages of DeFi over centralized finance are clearly spelt out, while not losing sight of the risks in giving protocols a go by,
By Dayna H•
Jan 16, 2022
Great introduction course to Decentralized Finance. I am eager to learn more about how to participate in DeFi infrastructure and the protocols that govern it. The information shared made me consider that DeFi concepts (bridging the inequality between the rich and poor) and Love are the keys to bridging the divide amongst mankind.
By Tarnjot B•
Dec 23, 2021
Amazing introduction to decentralized finance, everything was laid out in an intuitive and easy to understand manner. Anything that is unclear, I recommend just watching a youtube video relating to that topic to clear things up, as there is a lot of content out there.
By Prateek S•
Jan 28, 2022
Well designed course for beginners, it covers all the basic concepts of DeFi industry. Highly recommendable for those who are working in Finance or seeking opportunities to work in Finance with latest technology with Blockchain & Decentralization concepts.
By Marcus M•
Feb 24, 2022
Great and informative course that helped me learn alot of terminology related to DeFi that even after a year of trying to study crypto on my own I did not understand, and after Infrastructure I realize how much there is I dont know still
By Adeyinka O•
Feb 8, 2022
The content is deep and course material quite exhaustive. The calmness, clarity, and emphasis in the presentation, and coupled with scenarios was quite inclusive and I bet you're good without reference to the course materials.
By Murray S•
Dec 19, 2021
Fantastic course. Professor Cam Harvey DeFi series on Coursera is essential learning for anyone wishing to know more about DeFi. Great range of topics and very useful examples. Best learning I have seen in this space.
By Calixto J S G•
Nov 24, 2021
Fue un tema muy interesante del que todos debemos de aprender para poder estar bien informador e ir al día sobre lo que pasa en el mundo de las finanzas y que grandes cambios podemos preever con el presente que tenemos
By Mr K D K•
Dec 20, 2021
Cam is fantastic communicator, he is a master of explaining conceptual elements, but he has a breadth of technical and financial acumen that means he will go deeper into topics and apply them to the real world.
By Antonio A R•
Mar 30, 2022
Excelent introduction to decentralized finance. Dificult concepts for non computing experts, like blockchain, & criptoassets are well understood. The summary is excelent about the content of this course.