This course focuses on future developments in Supply Chain Finance such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This course covers the basic concepts of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), the key features as well as the benefits the solution represents for Supply Chain Finance.
This course is part of the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
The target audience of the Specialization should be familiar with the basic concepts in corporate finance.
Identify the main challenges in today’s Supply Chain Finance ecosystem.
Recognize recent developments of Distributed Ledger Technology.
Identify the key features of Blockchain technologies for Supply Chain Finance.
List the benefits and opportunities of Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance.
- Financial Innovation
- Blockchain Implementation in Supply Chain Finance
- APIs for Trade Finance
- Managing Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable with Blockchain
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
I really enjoy learning with Coursera and Oliver Belin from NYIF Team it was very rich very instructive program I STRONGLY RECOMMEND IT !!
Great insights shared by the trainer. I would like to know the current updates on blockchain usecases in SCM.
Great but some data shown in lecture is of 2017 need of updating that particular slide...
A powerful overview of the opportunities that join the SCF with Blockchain technology.
About the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
New York Institute of Finance’s Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization focuses on an emerging set of solutions within trade finance, which are being implemented by thousands of financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners from around the world.
