About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Intermediate Level

The target audience of the Specialization should be familiar with the basic concepts in corporate finance.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the main challenges in today’s Supply Chain Finance ecosystem.

  • Recognize recent developments of Distributed Ledger Technology.

  • Identify the key features of Blockchain technologies for Supply Chain Finance.

  • List the benefits and opportunities of Blockchain in Supply Chain Finance.

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Innovation
  • Blockchain Implementation in Supply Chain Finance
  • APIs for Trade Finance
  • Managing Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable with Blockchain
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 01

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 02

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 03

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

