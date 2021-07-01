This course provides an in-depth understanding of the Supply Chain Finance market including insights on the potential and current market size, market penetration, growth, and distribution. You’ll be introduced to the four distinctive groups serving the Supply Chain Finance market and learn about the main stakeholders and market participants in a Supply Chain Finance program. By the end of the course, you’ll have reviewed the key trends and upcoming risks affecting Supply Chain Finance and gained a deeper understanding of the key challenges in the market amongst corporate clients, banks, non-bank financiers and technology service providers.
This course is part of the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
The target audience of the Specialization should be familiar with some of the basic concepts in corporate finance.
What you will learn
Gain insights on the potential and current market size, market penetration, growth and distribution.
Gain knowledge about the four distinctive groups serving the Supply Chain Finance market.
Recognize the three different funding sources in Supply Chain Finance.
Recognize the key trends impacting the Supply Chain Finance market.
Skills you will gain
- Marketing Supply Chain Finance Services
- Risk Management of Supply Chain Finance
The target audience of the Specialization should be familiar with some of the basic concepts in corporate finance.
Offered by
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 01
Module 02
Reviews
- 5 stars68.85%
- 4 stars21.31%
- 3 stars3.27%
- 2 stars3.27%
- 1 star3.27%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE MARKET AND FINTECH ECOSYSTEM
Fantastic course, great materials and instructor who is experienced in the industry.
About the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
New York Institute of Finance’s Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization focuses on an emerging set of solutions within trade finance, which are being implemented by thousands of financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners from around the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.