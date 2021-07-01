About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Intermediate Level

The target audience of the Specialization should be familiar with some of the basic concepts in corporate finance.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain insights on the potential and current market size, market penetration, growth and distribution.

  • Gain knowledge about the four distinctive groups serving the Supply Chain Finance market.

  • Recognize the three different funding sources in Supply Chain Finance.

  • Recognize the key trends impacting the Supply Chain Finance market.

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing Supply Chain Finance Services
  • Risk Management of Supply Chain Finance
Instructors

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 01

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 02

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE MARKET AND FINTECH ECOSYSTEM

About the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization

Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology

