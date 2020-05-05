About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Intermediate Level

The target audience of the Specialization should have some knowledge of trade finance and be familiar with the basic concepts of corporate finance.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the main success factors in Supply Chain Finance.

  • Gain knowledge about the ideal customer for Supply Chain Finance.

  • Understand how Supply Chain Finance is priced.

  • Identify the relevant factors for suppliers to come onboard and trade.

Skills you will gain

  • Marketing Supply Chain Finance Services
  • Designing a Supply Chain Finance Program
Instructors

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 01

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 02

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 03

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 04

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization

Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology

