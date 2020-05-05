Implement and manage a successful financing program for a corporate buying organization by learning about the key success factors in Supply Chain Finance. In this course, you'll learn about the challenges and bottlenecks in Supply Chain Finance and understand their impact on Supply Chain Finance programs. This course will help you understand who the ideal customer is for a Supply Chain Finance program and understand how revenue is generated and such programs are priced. You'll learn about the relevant factors for suppliers to come onboard and trade as well as identify the key roles and responsibilities involved in Supply Chain Finance.
The target audience of the Specialization should have some knowledge of trade finance and be familiar with the basic concepts of corporate finance.
Identify the main success factors in Supply Chain Finance.
Gain knowledge about the ideal customer for Supply Chain Finance.
Understand how Supply Chain Finance is priced.
Identify the relevant factors for suppliers to come onboard and trade.
- Marketing Supply Chain Finance Services
- Designing a Supply Chain Finance Program
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
Very insightful. Enjoyed the no. of example and case studies discussed during the course.
This is great course which give learners guidelines to following when setting up SCF program
New York Institute of Finance’s Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization focuses on an emerging set of solutions within trade finance, which are being implemented by thousands of financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners from around the world.
