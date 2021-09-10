NT
May 5, 2020
This is great course which give learners guidelines to following when setting up SCF program
SS
Oct 19, 2020
Very insightful. Enjoyed the no. of example and case studies discussed during the course.
By Thomas H•
Sep 9, 2021
Especially grateful for Mr. Oliver Berlin for all things I have learned in this part of the specialization.
As I am moving on to Inbound Operations for my SCM career, especially Receiving, Procurement, Supplier Management, and Vendor Returns, I am really glad that I am studying SCF to ready myself for what's coming ahead.
Thank you so much.
By Sabine W•
Sep 10, 2021
Please the review links to reading assignments as some of them do not appear to work anymore.
The article on accounting treatment on Research gate cannot be downloaded in full.
Please resolve these issues.
Many thanks
Sabine
By NGO N T•
May 6, 2020
This is great course which give learners guidelines to following when setting up SCF program
By Sonika•
Oct 20, 2020
Very insightful. Enjoyed the no. of example and case studies discussed during the course.
By Masooth A•
Aug 16, 2019
cool