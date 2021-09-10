Chevron Left
Implement and manage a successful financing program for a corporate buying organization by learning about the key success factors in Supply Chain Finance. In this course, you'll learn about the challenges and bottlenecks in Supply Chain Finance and understand their impact on Supply Chain Finance programs. This course will help you understand who the ideal customer is for a Supply Chain Finance program and understand how revenue is generated and such programs are priced. You'll learn about the relevant factors for suppliers to come onboard and trade as well as identify the key roles and responsibilities involved in Supply Chain Finance. Additionally, this course will explain how to develop metrics and list the necessary elements for developing an effective financing program. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to perform a pre-sales analysis and a detailed supplier analysis, which are crucial for setting up a Supply Chain Finance program....

By Thomas H

Sep 9, 2021

Especially grateful for Mr. Oliver Berlin for all things I have learned in this part of the specialization.

As I am moving on to Inbound Operations for my SCM career, especially Receiving, Procurement, Supplier Management, and Vendor Returns, I am really glad that I am studying SCF to ready myself for what's coming ahead.

Thank you so much.

By Sabine W

Sep 10, 2021

Please the review links to reading assignments as some of them do not appear to work anymore.

The article on accounting treatment on Research gate cannot be downloaded in full.

Please resolve these issues.

Many thanks

Sabine

By NGO N T

May 6, 2020

This is great course which give learners guidelines to following when setting up SCF program

By Sonika

Oct 20, 2020

Very insightful. Enjoyed the no. of example and case studies discussed during the course.

By Masooth A

Aug 16, 2019

cool

