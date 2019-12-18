About this Course

9,787 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Intermediate Level

The target audience of the course should be familiar with the basic concepts of corporate finance.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the various means to improve the working capital of your company or your corporate client.

  • Recognize the process to implement and manage a Supply Chain Finance program.

  • Identify the main players, competitors, and enablers in global Supply Chain Finance.

  • Recognize the impact of new technologies in Supply Chain Finance and how to apply them.

Skills you will gain

  • Blockchain Technology Implementation
  • Foreign Currency Risk Management
  • Accounts Receivable Management
  • Accounts Payable Management
  • Trade Finance Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Intermediate Level

The target audience of the course should be familiar with the basic concepts of corporate finance.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 01

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 02

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 03

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 04

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE & BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

View all reviews

About the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization

Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder