What is Supply Chain Finance? How does Blockchain apply? In this course, you’ll learn about an emerging set of solutions within trade finance implemented by financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners all over the world known as Supply Chain Finance. You’ll learn about the key enablers in Supply Chain Finance and recognize the key challenges in the current market that are responsible for the growing interest in Supply Chain Finance. You’ll cover the concept, attributes, and metrics of working capital in great detail and review the four main products and solutions in Supply Chain Finance. The course will wrap up with a brief introduction to Blockchain and the basic concepts of Blockchain Technology. By the end of this course, you’ll have learned about the options to enter into the Supply Chain Finance market and how to identify the best solutions for your organization. There is no prerequisite knowledge required to participate in this course, but general business and financial acumen are helpful in understanding the full details of Supply Chain Finance solutions.
The target audience of the course should be familiar with the basic concepts of corporate finance.
Recognize the various means to improve the working capital of your company or your corporate client.
Recognize the process to implement and manage a Supply Chain Finance program.
Identify the main players, competitors, and enablers in global Supply Chain Finance.
Recognize the impact of new technologies in Supply Chain Finance and how to apply them.
- Blockchain Technology Implementation
- Foreign Currency Risk Management
- Accounts Receivable Management
- Accounts Payable Management
- Trade Finance Management
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
The audio quality of the instructor is not great, needs improvement. The course is impeccable.
Acquired good knowledge of Supply Chain Finance. Blockchain is for Beginner level
Good Introductory Course on Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain basics
New York Institute of Finance’s Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization focuses on an emerging set of solutions within trade finance, which are being implemented by thousands of financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners from around the world.
