What is Supply Chain Finance? How does Blockchain apply? In this course, you’ll learn about an emerging set of solutions within trade finance implemented by financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners all over the world known as Supply Chain Finance. You’ll learn about the key enablers in Supply Chain Finance and recognize the key challenges in the current market that are responsible for the growing interest in Supply Chain Finance. You’ll cover the concept, attributes, and metrics of working capital in great detail and review the four main products and solutions in Supply Chain Finance. The course will wrap up with a brief introduction to Blockchain and the basic concepts of Blockchain Technology. By the end of this course, you’ll have learned about the options to enter into the Supply Chain Finance market and how to identify the best solutions for your organization. There is no prerequisite knowledge required to participate in this course, but general business and financial acumen are helpful in understanding the full details of Supply Chain Finance solutions....

By Rajpal G

Jan 11, 2020

Excellent course...picks up very quickly from basics to the intermediate level knowledge. Materials shared and recommended over the course is brilliant.

By Azizul H

Nov 13, 2020

I found this as a very helpful course to enhance the knowledge on Supply Chain Platform. Instructors are very equipped and their delivery ensures brief understanding about the topic.

By Maxime B

Jul 26, 2019

Great intro, reactivating the Finance aspects of SCM before covering Blockchain. Content is reparted 75% SC Finance and 25% Blockchain. It is great and I would recommend it!

By Tej S

Oct 26, 2019

Nice one if you are into trade finance

By Isaac Q V

Apr 28, 2019

Realluy good course!

By Shrikesh K P

Mar 10, 2019

Best in industry .

By Renata

Jul 21, 2020

Was a good introduction to the supply chain finance. Learning a little bit about blockchain gave me an idea about the future in this business.

By Sudarsan V

Apr 28, 2020

The audio quality of the instructor is not great, needs improvement. The course is impeccable.

By Marc K

Sep 14, 2019

Certainly an introduction to Blockchain Technology.

More than an introduction to Supply Chain Finance. I learned a surprising amount from this course. Not enough to select or implement a program myself, but that's coming in the subsequent courses of the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology specialization.

By Gautam

Nov 29, 2020

Start with basics and builds up the key concepts necessary for understanding Supply chain finance.

By Sachin S R

Oct 17, 2020

By Ravin S N S

Mar 29, 2020

Acquired good knowledge of Supply Chain Finance. Blockchain is for Beginner level

By Daniel E T

Mar 30, 2020

Wonderful insight on topics that still remain untaught in many institutions.

By Pascale H

Jun 13, 2020

Es war eine sehr gute Einführung in die Markttrends und neue Technologien.

By Roy A A

Dec 19, 2019

Good Introductory Course on Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain basics

By NGO N T

Apr 24, 2020

Wonderful Course. You will find yourself but more in this course

By Soham M

Mar 23, 2020

Great introductory course in the world of Supply Chain Finance.

By Noaman R

Jul 31, 2019

Great introductory course. Would love to see advance course.

By Lanre K

Jun 30, 2021

Highly engaging with practical insights

By Auricel T

Jun 4, 2019

Very helpful information in Sup

By Rafael R

Jul 17, 2020

Exceptionally

By Wilmer P

Jun 27, 2019

Great course!

By Sushil K

May 26, 2021

Awesome

By Oleg P

Sep 3, 2019

Great !

By Masooth A

Aug 14, 2019

good

