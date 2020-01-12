AH
Nov 13, 2020
I found this as a very helpful course to enhance the knowledge on Supply Chain Platform. Instructors are very equipped and their delivery ensures brief understanding about the topic.
RG
Jan 11, 2020
Excellent course...picks up very quickly from basics to the intermediate level knowledge. Materials shared and recommended over the course is brilliant.
By Maxime B•
Jul 26, 2019
Great intro, reactivating the Finance aspects of SCM before covering Blockchain. Content is reparted 75% SC Finance and 25% Blockchain. It is great and I would recommend it!
By Tej S•
Oct 26, 2019
Nice one if you are into trade finance
By Isaac Q V•
Apr 28, 2019
Realluy good course!
By Shrikesh K P•
Mar 10, 2019
Best in industry .
By Renata•
Jul 21, 2020
Was a good introduction to the supply chain finance. Learning a little bit about blockchain gave me an idea about the future in this business.
By Sudarsan V•
Apr 28, 2020
The audio quality of the instructor is not great, needs improvement. The course is impeccable.
By Marc K•
Sep 14, 2019
Certainly an introduction to Blockchain Technology.
More than an introduction to Supply Chain Finance. I learned a surprising amount from this course. Not enough to select or implement a program myself, but that's coming in the subsequent courses of the Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology specialization.
By Gautam•
Nov 29, 2020
Start with basics and builds up the key concepts necessary for understanding Supply chain finance.
By Sachin S R•
Oct 17, 2020
Thanks and Regards,
Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com,
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/
By Ravin S N S•
Mar 29, 2020
Acquired good knowledge of Supply Chain Finance. Blockchain is for Beginner level
By Daniel E T•
Mar 30, 2020
Wonderful insight on topics that still remain untaught in many institutions.
By Pascale H•
Jun 13, 2020
Es war eine sehr gute Einführung in die Markttrends und neue Technologien.
By Roy A A•
Dec 19, 2019
Good Introductory Course on Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain basics
By NGO N T•
Apr 24, 2020
Wonderful Course. You will find yourself but more in this course
By Soham M•
Mar 23, 2020
Great introductory course in the world of Supply Chain Finance.
By Noaman R•
Jul 31, 2019
Great introductory course. Would love to see advance course.
By Lanre K•
Jun 30, 2021
Highly engaging with practical insights
By Auricel T•
Jun 4, 2019
Very helpful information in Sup
By Rafael R•
Jul 17, 2020
Exceptionally
By Wilmer P•
Jun 27, 2019
Great course!
By Sushil K•
May 26, 2021
Awesome
By Oleg P•
Sep 3, 2019
Great !
By Masooth A•
Aug 14, 2019
good