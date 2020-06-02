HM
Sep 18, 2021
Course is very well structured. It take us through from older days. Very well explained.\n\nLooking forward to have an advance version of this to have in-depth knowledge.\n\nOverall, liked the course.
LP
Mar 8, 2021
Paytech Week 4 MPESA mobile payment system - pls more details on the monetization - how do the agents earn money? what about the rest of the players? Based on payment processing/ withdrawal etc. ?
By Veronika s A•
Jun 2, 2020
It was very easy to understand and related to my studies .the most interesting part of the course is the case reading and end of module quiz. Thanks a lot for university of Michigan and professors
By Innokenty H•
May 2, 2020
I like this course very much. Very good explanations, thanks a lot to Wu. You could get a very good knowledge and understanding about contemprorary payment technologies like alipay, paypal and Mpesa for example. Explanations is very clear. I think this is the one of the best courses that I`ve seen on Coursera until now. Thanks!!!
By Abdoulkarim M A•
Feb 22, 2021
I am delighted . The course has just dived me into the core of what i exactly want to understand. I am looking forward for courses regarding CC processing, coded transactions and trusted traffic.
By Vaishnavi N•
May 16, 2020
Great course! It gives a very good overview of the different payment systems, how it works, and its pros and cons. The quizzes are really good. I am thankful to the lecturer and the university!
By Yang W•
Mar 2, 2020
This course is the best course I have ever taken. If you have no idea about what is FinTech, you should take this course, which will give you a comprehensive overview.
By James R T•
Apr 19, 2020
Great course. A lot of information that happens in payment technologies that I never realized. Well presented and a fun and informative course to take.
By Benjamin D A•
Mar 25, 2020
Great content for beginners in the financial technology area. Its a great way to get the basics of business models in the Fintech industry.
By Anthony G•
Mar 26, 2020
Really good overview of the FinTech environment. Great pacing and effective examples by the professor.
By Ikechukwu N•
Apr 5, 2020
This course has helped me understand some intricacies about Paytech and how the Fintech Ecosystem thrives on a symbiotic relationship(a mutually Beneficial one at that) with already established financial institutions such as Deposit Money Banks(DMBs) and Investment Houses... It also explains the roles of each stakeholder of the Automated Clearing House in detail with clear illustrations. You would learn something new for sure.
By Pushkar A•
Feb 16, 2021
Was a short and interesting course that talked about Fintech, the business and process model of credit card and mobile wallet systems, account clearinghouses, etc. There were 2 interesting Fintech innovations that the instructor talked about - the M-Pesa in Kenya and the Unified Payment Interface in India. The slides were crisp and elegant, the information clearly presented and the business models explained from all angles.
By Archana V J•
May 24, 2020
It is very great course for novice to understand all the key players and interactions among those players of Fintech Payment Technologies. You will also get to know gist of the other global innovations in payment technologies from developing countries. Great start. Would recommend to anyone interested in getting gist of the overall Fintech payment industry...
By ANDRES H F•
Feb 22, 2021
la forma fue muy clara mucha de la informacion ya la manejaba , tal vez solo se me dificulto el idioma pero me parecio bastante completo el curso quisiera seguir aprendiendo de grandes maestros y tambien muchas gracias a coursera por esta oportunidad de adquirir el conocimiento de esta forma.
By Carlos C•
Jun 21, 2020
Good high-level overview of the transaction/account fundamentals you need to understand if you want to work in fintech. This is the foundation you need to understand how Venmo/Paypal, blockchain companies, and others are disrupting and building off-of the traditional banking infrastructure.
By Deepa•
Nov 25, 2020
I liked the course as it has a good balance of theory and application to the business. Fundamentals are covered very well, specifically the journey of fintech and how it has evolved over the years. I found the course ful and it met the learning objectives that I has set out for this course.
By SAURABH G•
Jun 20, 2020
The course is very nicely paced, very innovative. Topics covered all in-depth and everything about the innovation is explained, Why it happened, Who did it, What are benefits to firm and people, History of services before the innovations.
All examples covered are truly inspirational.
By Chirag D•
Jun 8, 2020
The course explains the base of the current payment processes across the globe. Many of the concepts have been beautifully explained, what makes it more effective is explanation of cost and revenue model for each of the technology. The construct of the course is done brilliantly.
By Jean C J C•
Aug 1, 2020
I totally recommend it. It is a very complete course on topics of introduction to financial technology. It provides clear examples that allow understanding the complexity of some particular topics. Overall, I loved it and it helped to amplify my knowledge of disruptive finance.
By Abhay G•
Nov 27, 2020
The course is Excellent. It helped me reach my career goals and develop insights and in depth knowledge of how things take place at backend in financial institutions and banks . Thank you University Of Michigan and Coursera to provide me opportunity reach my career goals
By javier h•
Nov 21, 2020
Un curso muy bien explicado. Andrew se explica de forma muy clara, concisa, se extrae la paja y se va al contenido de froma resumida, gráfica y muy bien explicada. Me ha encantado el curso. Gracias Andrew por compartir tu sabiduría y hacerlo así de fácil!
By Md j•
May 22, 2020
This course has provided me broader perception and involvement in fintech realm. I highly suggest this course for everyone irrespective of their industry to know and learn about fintech as it is changing the economy and infrastructure of the modern world.
By K S D K•
May 16, 2020
VERY GRATEFUL TO UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN AND THE PROFESSOR AND THE DISCUSSION OF THE PROFESSOR WITH KRISHNAN HAD THROUGH MORE INSIGHTS IN THE OPPORTUNITIES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES. THANKS TO COURSERA FOR PROVIDING US AN OPPORTUNITY TO ATTEND THIS COURSE.
By Adeeko T O•
Jun 16, 2020
The course is insightful and the simplistic way of stating the advantage of collaboration in Fintech space between the traditional financial player while offering product innovation to ride on the existing payment infrastructure with government support.
By Deran H•
May 10, 2020
Really good introductory course that outlays the foundations of paytech advances for further study and those developments in the emerging markets around this topic. Overall loving this FinTech specialization from University of Michigan.
By CHIKA I•
Apr 25, 2020
Lovely course. An introductory course in Fintech presented with such lucidity that the concepts are easy to grasp. I particularly love the integration of the technology aspects with the business model of each particular innovation.