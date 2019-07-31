About this Course

41,791 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(2,415 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Overview of FinTech & Market Size

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Key Considerations in FinTech

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Payments

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Regulation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINTECH: FOUNDATIONS, PAYMENTS, AND REGULATIONS

View all reviews

About the Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization

Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder