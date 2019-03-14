About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Open Banking
  • Financial Technology
  • Crowdfunding
  • Peer-To-Peer Lending
Instructors

Offered by

Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

FinTech and the Transformation in Financial Services

19 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
6 hours to complete

FinTech essentials

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 13 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Money and payments

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Payment systems

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Lending and crowdfunding

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Digital Transformation in Financial Services Specialization

Digital Transformation in Financial Services

