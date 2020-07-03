The current global financial system is riddled with inefficiencies, uneven developments, and bizarre contradictions. Blockchain technology has the potential to bring about profound changes to financial services. In this course, you will learn how blockchain technology will disrupt the core functions of the financial services industry, offering individuals and organizations alike real choices in how they create and manage value.
This course is part of the Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify eight functions of the financial services industry and explain how blockchain will disrupt each of these functions
Describe how blockchain will transform the roles of financial managers and the CFO
Describe the inefficiencies associated with global payments infrastructure, and the solutions blockchain technologies could offer
Identify the threats and opportunities of blockchain technology for central banks
Offered by
INSEAD
As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Rethinking Financial Services
Today’s global financial system full of inefficiencies. In this module, you’ll learn how blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt the core functions of the financial services industry, and for the better. By the end of this module, you’ll be able to describe six inefficiencies in the financial services industry. You’ll learn how blockchain technology can be leveraged to do things better, on cost, speed, risk management, innovation, and adaptability. You’ll be able to identify eight core functions of the financial services sector, and explain how blockchain can disrupt these functions—cutting out the middleman or causing them to radically change their operations for the better.
Accounting and Financial Management
Human error is a common cause of accounting mistakes. Lack of transparency allows greed to flourish. People can “cook the books” to hide their wrongdoings, and double-entry accounting can’t always handle new business models, like micro-transactions. In this module, we’ll explore how triple-entry accounting on a blockchain can solve these problems. Shareholders, auditors, and regulators could access a World Wide Ledger to check a company’s health and compliance in real time. We’ll also explore how CFOs and financial management can balance the hype and the hope of blockchain technology, and make key decisions about blockchain for their enterprise.
Global Payments and Prosperity
The global payment system is the lifeblood of world commerce. In the Internet era, the sluggish pace, high cost, and opacity of international funds transfers, both corporate and consumer, have been a source of frustration. In this module we’ll explore the ways in which blockchain technology can improve the speed and lower the cost of global payments. We’ll consider how decentralized models of finance and the emerging cryptoasset class will leave incumbents—banks and digital conglomerates alike—scrambling to avoid obsolescence and irrelevance. With stewardship and responsible leadership, blockchain will usher in a new era of financial services that is more open, inclusive, efficient, secure, and free. If we get this right, new economic systems will emerge to generate greater prosperity for the many, rather than more wealth for the few.
Blockchain Regulation and Governance
Blockchain alone is just a tool. In order for this technology to fulfill its long-term promise, humans must lead. Rather than relying on state-based institutions, blockchain must be primarily self-governed through collaborations of civil society, private sector, government, and stakeholders in non-state networks. In this module, we discuss the idea of blockchain governance networks and explain how they can support blockchain stewardship at three levels: The platform level, the application level, and the ecosystem level. As well, you will learn about the conditions that are necessary for a blockchain-based hub of innovation to succeed.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.70%
- 4 stars14.83%
- 3 stars6.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BLOCKCHAIN TRANSFORMATIONS OF FINANCIAL SERVICES
An enlightening and eye-opening course which gives very useful insight into the potential and current progress of blockchain in financial services.
Coming from Financial Services Field -the course was quite relevant, accurare and powerful in the ideas it shared about the future of the industry and the important components thereof.
Very information and thorough in covering the topic of Blockchain.
This course gives a better idea how the technology Blockchain can contribute to the Finance Industry
About the Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization
As the Internet was the first digital medium for information, blockchain is the first native digital medium for value. Blockchain is poised to transform the economy and society at large—redefining the ways we transact online, share ideas, and manage workflows. The financial services sector is a key lever in such transformations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.