Course 3 of 4 in the
Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization
What you will learn

  • Identify eight functions of the financial services industry and explain how blockchain will disrupt each of these functions

  • Describe how blockchain will transform the roles of financial managers and the CFO

  • Describe the inefficiencies associated with global payments infrastructure, and the solutions blockchain technologies could offer

  • Identify the threats and opportunities of blockchain technology for central banks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Rethinking Financial Services

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Accounting and Financial Management

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Global Payments and Prosperity

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Blockchain Regulation and Governance

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 103 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

