About this Course

29,221 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The limitations of the Internet for business and economic activity, and how trust is established in a pre- and post-blockchain world

  • Terms such as miner, hash, nonce, proof-of-work, and public key cryptography, as well as the steps of a blockchain transaction

  • Seven design principles for blockchain technology

  • Ten challenges associated with implementing blockchain technology

Skills you will gain

  • Collaborative Working Environment
  • Blockchain (Database)
  • Open Collaboration
  • Access Structure
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

INSEAD

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,891 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

The Second Era of the Internet

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 63 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Blockchain Design Principles

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Public and Private Ledgers

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Blockchain Ecosystem

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO BLOCKCHAIN FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

View all reviews

About the Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialization

Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder