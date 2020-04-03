AS
Jun 20, 2020
This course has been the best source for me to learn what blockchain technology is all about in very easy-to-understand terms. It was very informative and the instructors were impeccable.
CO
Jul 26, 2021
Fantastic course - walks you through blockchain and the coming revolution as well as provides you with interesting reading giving you step by step learning about this exciting new world.
By Tareq B•
Apr 3, 2020
Great introduction course to blockchain. However, the material of the course did not touch on the blockchain technology impact and application of the Financial Services. No model presented to cost and profit analysis of private blockchain financial services or ventures.
In my opinion, the title of this course should have been "Introduction To Blockchain Technology".
By Canan B•
Jan 5, 2021
Got a deep information on blockchain, challenges and favor of the blockchain implementation. The regulations and the aspects of the governments to the bitcoin blockchain, the structure of the blockchain, messaging by blockchain, the architecure of the blockchain. The risks and cases in the implementation of the blockchain.
By Anoushka S•
Jun 21, 2020
This course has been the best source for me to learn what blockchain technology is all about in very easy-to-understand terms. It was very informative and the instructors were impeccable.
By Angela-Maria D•
Apr 25, 2020
Coming from a computer science background, dealing with terms such as “assets”, “securities” and “business models” often feels like digging on sand. However, by now I am really convinced into the potential of the blockchain technology to have a positive impact into the world, given, of course, the chance and the energy such a task demands. As a result, I try to read and learn as much as I can about its real-life applications, climbing a steep hill, one foot at a time.
I particularly enjoyed this course, most of all because it gave me a chance to approach the subject circularly. The content was rich and insightful, yes, but what I liked most was that it provided me the chance to note down names, organizations, events, websites to search, people to follow, bibliography to consult… Those things that make you feel that you have finally started to get what’s going on, that you no longer scratch only the surface and that was awesome.
Congratulations to Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott for their hard work preparing the course. I would like to extend my thanks to the Coursera platform, the Blockchain Research Institute and INSEAD for making this course publicly available.
By Jaime S M•
Jul 16, 2020
Una excelente opción para entender fundamentos entorno al funcionamiento del bitcoin, y cómo el despliegue de la tecnología blockchain ha puesto en cuestionamiento algunos paradigmas económicos y sociales bajo los principios de esta innovación.
By Christian O•
Jul 27, 2021
Fantastic course - walks you through blockchain and the coming revolution as well as provides you with interesting reading giving you step by step learning about this exciting new world.
By Hashem A•
Jan 28, 2021
Brief and informative course to dip your toes in understanding blockchain technology. I would definitely recommenced this course to anyone interested in the initiative of blockchain.
By Graham H•
Jun 25, 2021
Fabulous introduction to the topic and I learnt a lot! Downside - this topic (blockchain and all that goes with it) is fast moving and, in places, the content is showing signs of aging. Frustration - too many links in the reading sections ended up at subscriber-only dead-ends... not great.
By Vaibhav M S•
Jun 8, 2020
Course is excellent however certificate does not display INSEAD business school logo correctly. Had escalated problem to Coursera support team and waiting for the resolution.
By jean-philippe L•
Apr 7, 2020
Good Introduction but really barely nothing on Financial Services. Would consider it more as a generic Blockchain introduction.
By Shinapat K•
Mar 13, 2021
I find it repetitve and unnecessarily long. Could easily reduce the content by 30% while keeping the essentials intact.
By Bhavya B•
Jul 17, 2021
Thank you for laying strong foundation for me to discover how Blockchain works, challenges and opportunities to explore Don, Alex, INSEAD and Coursera. Amazing journey to explore with world’s leading authorities on the impact of technology on business and society Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott 'Introduction to Blockchain for Financial Services' INSEAD which is an revolutionary and foundation technology in stepping towards internet of value, leading to a new economic paradigm.
By Michael B•
Dec 14, 2021
I found the course extremely informative. Although it was first designed and recorded a few years ago the foundational concepts are very much still relevant to someone starting out in Blockchain and looking to get a better understanding of the technology and it's use cases. The recommended readings also provide substantial resources to extend your learning beyond what is presented by the course moderators. I will be continuing with the specialisation
By Abdullah A•
Oct 4, 2020
This is a great course for some is interested to learn and discover how blockchain technology works. I have learned a lot from this course from how Bitcoin work, how bitcoin secure the network, how mining work, what blockchain implementation challenges, governments and regulators ect. this is great gate if you want to know where Blockchain technology is heading to in the next few years. Thank you for this great opportunity. Abdullah Albesher
By Rahul P•
Jun 1, 2020
The lockdown afforded me the opportunity to do what I had been meaning to do for a long time - formally study blockchain. And who better as a teacher than the legendary Don Tapscott himself! It's been a joyous ride filled with excitement, awe, understanding, hope and willingness to contribute to it in some form - all rolled in one. Thank you Don for the exalted way you made these videos to make this otherwise complex topic so sublime!
By Ruurd d F•
Nov 11, 2020
Very good and broad introduction to BC for a beginner, treating a wide range of subjects, from juicy stories of early Bitcoin criminals to very technical explanations of the hashing algorithm. Has really made me keen to continue this specialization. I just wonder where 2 in the description "5 weeks of content, about 2 hours per week" comes from, that would just leave time to read the headings.
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 28, 2020
Good Day ,
I am very grateful and sincerely thank Coursera for this Opportunity .
By Marco•
Jul 28, 2021
Before starting I already had some basic knowledge about BTC and blockhain so I could go quite rapdily through most of the content still I found it a good comprehensive overview of most relevant aspects and moreover it inspired me about possible impacts this technology could have on the world beyond the traditional applications
By Inderjeet S•
May 7, 2020
The best course on Blockchain concepts which helps you learn in a logical manner along side getting practitioner's view. The modules have been designed perfectly to keep you excited while you move ahead in learning the various aspects related to Blockchain and Bitcoin. I have become a fan of Don Tapscott !!
By Krzysztof R•
Oct 21, 2020
The course was very interesting. Prior to that I had no idea how blockchain works and I only knew the term. The course explains very well what blockchain is, how it works, who are the stakeholders and what are implementation challenges. I look forward to learning more in next courses of the specialisation.
By Amit G•
Apr 5, 2021
A comprehensive course on helping learners understand the basics of Blockchain technology and how it can help revolutionise the Financial Services industry. I would recommend it to all those who are not only in the Financial Services industry but also those who are interested in innovation!
By Mansour M A•
May 19, 2021
it was a good course studying many aspects related to block chain technology .However, it does not cover the practical and the ways of development of block chain applications, which skills and platforms can be used to build block chain app
By Sharon W•
Apr 23, 2021
Great! I was an absolute beginner to Blockchain Technology and really enjoyed this course. The theory was well paced and the readings were interesting. I liked the ability to take notes on the screen as I went. This is a great way to learn.
By Nabil O•
Nov 1, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE FOR Beginners and Professionals. The course is Complete. M. Tabscott is confortable in explaining technical aspects of Blockchain . Alex is very good in Legal and regulation Aspects. I recommend for ALL. Really Thanks.
By Saishankar S•
Aug 5, 2020
A fabulous introductory course that bares the essentials of blockchain and its eco-system. I also like the interesting readings / articles the course shared. Gave a brilliant insight that sets the ground for deeper reading.