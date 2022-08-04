About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How blockchain works, and how trust is established in a pre- and post-blockchain world

  • Nine types of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, protocol tokens, NFTs, stablecoins, securities tokens, governance tokens, and CBDCs

  • What smart contracts are, the phases of a smart contract deal cycle, and various examples and applications of smart contracts

  • Blockchain design principles, and challenge areas associated with implementing blockchain technology

Course 1 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

INSEAD

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

The Second Era of the Internet

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Blockchain Design Principles

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Digital Assets

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Smart Contracts

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization

Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce

