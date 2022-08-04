About this Specialization

Global commerce has grown in complexity and magnitude over millennia, but its processes remain relatively unchanged. Enter blockchain—the Internet of Value. For the first time in human history, individuals and organizations can manage and trade their assets digitally, peer to peer. This four-course Specialization introduces you to the world of blockchain technology for global commerce—explaining what blockchain is, how it works, and why it is revolutionary. You will learn about various categories of digital assets and the ways they can be transacted on a blockchain. You will learn how blockchain is disrupting global supply chains, including how it will transform the practices of operations, logistics, procurement and purchasing, transportation, customs and border control, trade finance and insurance, manufacturing, and inventory management—making the whole network more adaptable and responsive to demand fluctuations and crisis. You will also learn about industry consortia and the idea of coopetition—a strategy of cooperating with competitors for defined purposes to cultivate a new economic ecosystem that benefits all participants. Development of this Specialization was made possible thanks to the generous support of FedEx. All content for this Specialization has been written and/or reviewed by the Blockchain Research Institute and approved by INSEAD to ensure it is pedagogically sound, unbiased, and academically rigorous.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Blockchain for Global Commerce

Course2

Course 2

Web3 and Blockchain Transformations in Global Supply Chains

Course3

Course 3

Web3 and Blockchain Leadership for Transformation

Course4

Course 4

Blockchain Opportunity Analysis for Global Commerce

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

INSEAD

Placeholder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder