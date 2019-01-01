Profile

Alex Tapscott

Instructor

Bio

is a globally-recognized writer, speaker, investor and advisor focused on the impact of emerging technologies, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, on business, society and government. He is the co-author (with Don Tapscott) of the critically acclaimed non-fiction best-seller, Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies is Changing the World, which has been translated into more than 15 languages. His TedX San Francisco talk: Blockchain is Eating Wall Street has been viewed over 600,000 times. In 2017, Alex co-founded (with Don Tapscott) the Blockchain Research Institute, a multi-million-dollar think-tank that is investigating blockchain strategies, opportunities and use-cases. In November of 2017, Alex and Don Tapscott were recognized with the Digital Thinking Award from Thinkers50, as part of their Distinguished Achievement Awards. Alex is a graduate of Amherst College (cum laude). He lives in Toronto, Canada.

Courses

Análise de oportunidade de Blockchain

Blockchain and Business: Applications and Implications

Introduction to Blockchain for Financial Services

Blockchain, Cryptoassets, and Decentralized Finance

Blockchain Transformations of Financial Services

Blockchain e Negócios: Aplicativos e Implicações

Transacionando na Blockchain

Introdução às Tecnologias Blockchain

Introduction to Blockchain Technologies

Blockchain Opportunity Analysis

Transacting on the Blockchain

Blockchain in Financial Services: Strategic Action Plan

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder