Blockchain will bring about profound changes to business, and even to the nature of business itself. This technology will disrupt how enterprises are funded and managed, how they create value, and even how they perform basic functions like marketing and accounting. In this course you will learn how blockchain technology will penetrate into the structures of organizations. You will explore how blockchain will transform the roles of the C-Suite, and how a blockchain can be used to manage and protect intellectual property. You will be able to identify the different layers of the blockchain technology stack, and explain how these affect the governance of blockchain systems. As well, you will be able to identify seven qualities that a region in the world needs in order to attract technology startups and to build a vibrant blockchain ecosystem.
Explain how blockchain technology will transform business structures, roles, and functions of enterprise
Define terms such as Distributed Application (DApp), autonomous agent, open networked enterprise, and distributed autonomous enterprise
Identify some strategic approaches to managing intellectual property with blockchain technologies
Identify the layers comprising the blockchain technology stack, and describe how each of these affects the governance of a blockchain ecosystem
INSEAD
As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Re-architecting the Firm
The corporation represents a pillar of modern capitalism. With the rise of a global peer-to-peer platform for identity, trust, reputation, and transactions, we will be able to re-engineer deep structures of the firm for innovation and shared value creation. In this module, we explore blockchain’s role in decentralizing the enterprise and its implications on the roles and boundaries of the firm.
New Business Models
There are countless opportunities for blockchain to disrupt or displace traditional centralized business models. In this module, we explore how blockchain technology can support “open networked enterprise” business models through the inclusion of native payment systems, reputation systems, uncensorable content, trustless transactions, smart contracts, and autonomous agents.
Blockchain and the C-Suite
Because blockchain changes the deep structures and architecture of the firm, it will consequently transform our models of management and the roles of the C-Suite. Navigating the balance between blockchain’s hype and its true potential is a key responsibility of an organization’s management team. In this module, you will learn about some of the decisions and changes that business leaders can anticipate when considering how the future of blockchain will unfold within their business.
Leadership for the Next Era
Blockchain alone is just a tool. In order for this technology to fulfill its long-term promise, humans must lead. Rather than relying on state-based institutions, blockchain must be primarily self-governed through collaborations of civil society, private sector, government, and stakeholders in non-state networks. In this module, we discuss the idea of blockchain governance networks and explain how they can support blockchain stewardship at three levels: The platform level, the application level, and the ecosystem level. As well, you will learn about the conditions that are necessary for a blockchain-based hub of innovation to succeed.
very well curated and covers a large area for discussion. Very well structured
Very well structured course with detailed discussion on a host of mission-critical implications on blockchain for businesses.
Good quality learning material. Must take time to read the recommended reference for deeper understanding of the subject topics.
It was very detailed and well drafted to reflect the implecations and applications of blockchain
About the Blockchain Revolution Specialization
Blockchain is poised to transform every industry and managerial function—redefining the ways we transact online, share ideas, and manage workflows. It’s a new technology that every business professional needs to understand.
