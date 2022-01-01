About this Specialization

Blockchain is poised to transform every industry and managerial function—redefining the ways we transact online, share ideas, and manage workflows. It’s a new technology that every business professional needs to understand. This four-course Specialization introduces you to the world of blockchain technology—explaining what blockchain is, how it works, and why it’s revolutionary. You will learn about various categories of cryptoassets, and the ways they can be transacted on a blockchain. You will learn how blockchain is disrupting business models and financial services, offering organizations new choices in how they create and manage value. The Specialization is taught by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, globally-recognized authorities on innovation and technology and authors of the best-selling book Blockchain Revolution. It also includes various industry experts and developers from the Ethereum Foundation, Grid Singularity, Keyless Technologies, and ResonanceX who will share their experiences within the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, you will gain access to ground-breaking research from the Blockchain Research Institute as well as the Blockchain Case Commons—a crowdsourced collection of blockchain applications and use-cases spanning multiple industries. Upon completion of this Specialization, you will produce a Blockchain Opportunity Analysis, in which you identify and evaluate a promising application of blockchain technology in your own industry.
