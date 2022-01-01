Copenhagen Business School
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Business Strategy, Culture, Entrepreneurship, Game Theory, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Mathematics, Organizational Development, Sales, Strategic Management, Strategic Thinking, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(4.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Advertising, Culture, Leadership and Management, Data Model, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Product Management, Data Management, Strategic Thinking, Communication, Thought, Markov Model, Research and Design, Product Marketing, Business Analysis, Machine Learning, Modeling, Design and Product, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Sales
4.8
(2.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Copenhagen Business School
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Strategic Planning, Strategic Management, Game Theory, Strategic Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Thought, Mathematics, Strategy
4.8
(4k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Game Theory, Sales, Analysis, Research and Design, Decision Making, Innovation, Competitiveness, Strategic Thinking, Strategy, Mathematics
4.8
(3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Brightline Initiative
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Sales, Business Analysis, Strategy, Thought, Strategic Thinking
4.8
(699 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Resilience, Accounting, Data Visualization, Data Management, Finance, Communication, User Research, Supply Chain and Logistics, Research and Design, Strategy, Human Resources, Marketing, Professional Development, Business Psychology, Change Management, Leadership and Management, Culture, Influencing, Probability & Statistics, Market Research
Earn a degree
Degree
Free
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Finance, Strategy, Game Theory, Data Analysis, Investment Management, Financial Analysis, Mathematics, Business Analysis, Accounting
4.6
(1k reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Corporate Bond, Sustainability, Sales, Emotional Intelligence
4.8
(318 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months