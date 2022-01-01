- Strategic Foresight
Futures Thinking Specialization
Ready Yourself for a Changing World. Learn the skills and mindsets of the world’s top futurists, so you can forecast what’s coming, imagine new possibilities, and seize control of your own future.
What you will learn
Build your future forecasting skills.
Learn how to use Institute for the Future’s most powerful foresight tools, designed to help you spot new opportunities for innovation and invention.
Gain insight into the most important new technologies, global events and big ideas that are already shaping the future.
Think more creatively and optimistically about what’s possible in the future.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will investigate a future topic of their own choosing, such as the future of food, news, data, marketing, religion, learning, oceans, virtual reality, or AI, and create their own forecast and scenario to describe key risks and opportunities in that future.
This specialization is for everyone. No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Ready, Set, Future! Introduction to Futures Thinking
Do you want to think about the future with more creativity and optimism? Do you want to see what’s coming faster, so you can be better prepared for disruptions and more in control of your future? Do you want to get better at changing what’s possible today – in your company, your industry, your community, and in your own life?
Forecasting Skills: See the Future Before it Happens
For many people, the future comes as a surprise – or even a shock. But with strong forecasting skills, YOU can avoid future shock. You can adapt faster, and become better prepared to benefit from change.
Simulation Skills: This is Your Brain on the Future
Do you want to learn how to simulate the future more creatively and more effectively? This course is for you.
Collaborative Foresight: How to Game the Future
You’ll never have a complete picture of what's possible in the future if you look at it from just one point of view. The best way to expand your vision? Engage as many people as you can, and “game out” the possibilities together.
Institute for the Future
The Institute for the Future is the world's leading futures thinking organization. For over 50 years, businesses, governments and social impact organizations have depended upon IFTF global forecasts, custom research, and foresight training to navigate complex change and develop world-ready strategies for the future.
