Jane McGonigal

Jane McGonigal, PhD, has more than a decade of experience leading futures research and technology development at the Institute for the Future in Palo Alto, California. She is the creator of the "How to Think Like a Futurist" workshops at Stanford University Continuing Studies, and has previously taught at the University of California at Berkeley. She is the author of two New York Times bestselling books, Reality is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World and SuperBetter: The Power of Living Gamefully. Her popular TED talks on gaming and the future have more than 15 million views.

Ready, Set, Future! Introduction to Futures Thinking

Simulation Skills: This is Your Brain on the Future

Forecasting Skills: See the Future Before it Happens

Collaborative Foresight: How to Game the Future

Life After COVID-19: Get Ready for our Post-Pandemic Future

Urgent Optimism: How to Turn Foresight into Action

