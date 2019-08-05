Jane McGonigal, PhD, has more than a decade of experience leading futures research and technology development at the Institute for the Future in Palo Alto, California. She is the creator of the "How to Think Like a Futurist" workshops at Stanford University Continuing Studies, and has previously taught at the University of California at Berkeley. She is the author of two New York Times bestselling books, Reality is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World and SuperBetter: The Power of Living Gamefully. Her popular TED talks on gaming and the future have more than 15 million views.