Course 3 of 5 in the
Futures Thinking Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Foresight
  • Creativity
  • Strategic Planning
  • Simulation
  • Innovation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Mental Simulation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

First-Person Futures

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Alternative Futures

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Advanced Simulation Topics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

