KP
Oct 5, 2020
This is a course i would recommend to every professional. In my opinion this course is fantastic & very informative. Special thanks to Professor Jane McGonigal. She is a good teacher I have to say.
MD
May 10, 2020
reat course, with a lot of new Information for me, very well presented. I really enjoyed it, especially the parts presented by Dr. McGonigal and the assignments that were necessary.
By Nathan K•
May 9, 2020
A perfect class for understanding how to simulate different futures, even if they might not be the desired ones. I totally recommend this if you're interested in simulating the future for yourself or your company/organization.
By Cristina S•
Feb 4, 2020
A well-organized course. Along with the theory, it provides practical tools. Easy to follow and very interesting for those who want to improve their ability to innovate or recognize possible innovations.
By Juan R•
May 10, 2020
I love the integration regarding Afrofuturism and critical thinking as well as alternative thinking skills.
By Valerie A•
Mar 19, 2020
Each class in this specialty really opens your eyes. I love this program! Looking forward to class #4!
By Stephen T•
Apr 24, 2021
Simulation Skills: This is your Brain on the Future will give you a sense of empowerment for imagining futures in which you want to live. All of the material is bite-size allowing you to absorb the ideas and let them grow before moving on to the next assignment. "Imagine" is the skill you are asked to use. When you do, your own ideas will alter what the future can be for you. I highly recommend this class and the entire Futures Specialization.
By Andrey S•
Jul 22, 2020
I thank the author for a wonderful and exciting course! The best simulators of the future play with many possibilities. I've learned several powerful techniques for simulating four different versions of the future at the same time. The course develops imagination, strategic thinking and creativity. I think it is especially useful for those who are developing technological entrepreneurship and an innovative economy.
By Ieva P•
Jan 20, 2021
I am so glad about this course! You are the best, thanks to all talents from Institute for the Future! I really enjoyed all videos, tools and readings. My personal "aha" moment: when I read about using of simulacra and multiple personalities I thought - wow, I have the same reflections about possibility to make future most flexible in the terms of time and space, and people social connections and work life.
By Samantha J D•
Aug 27, 2020
I absolutely LOVE this course and specialisation. I seriously want to work at IFTF! I have a (professional) girl-crush on Jane McGonigal. She is an exceptional teacher and inspirational role model as a Futurist. The course is so well designed and jam-packed with content for real skill development. THANK YOU, Jane and IFTF.
By Sheenalyn T•
Nov 4, 2020
I really loved the Envision Alternative Tool: Growth, Collapse, Constraint and Transformation. Definitely recommend this course for those who experience "mental block", this course will help you navigate and open your mind in many ways. Thank you for creating this course!
By Dawn H•
Oct 27, 2020
I really enjoyed this class and found the course work useful to help me try the concepts and move them from abstract ideas to concrete ones, and there are many techniques I can use in my career moving forward due to this course.
By Kartik P•
Oct 6, 2020
By Mihaela D•
May 11, 2020
By Laura L•
Aug 22, 2020
Awesome, awesome course! I really wish I could take this course with Prof. McGonigal at the IFTF, but this was just as great! Thank you for putting this on Coursera!
By Teh M E•
Jun 27, 2021
A lot of learning and a-ha moments. Definitely broaden my perspective and giving me skills & tools to expand my thinking for tomorrow and beyond. Thank you.
By Zerbinato E•
Jan 12, 2021
Very interesting course, offer and stimulate new thinking. Helpful techniques to imagine new future for the society and generally to unstick your mind.
By Dimitrianna G•
Jan 6, 2021
Very interesting and well structured course. The techniques taught really helped me broaden my imagination about the possibilities that future holds.
By Ng B S•
Dec 21, 2020
Love this course....learned lots and triggered my interest to want to know in areas such as advanced simulation and Afrofuturism! Thank you IFTF!
By Fernando Y•
Jan 26, 2020
Excellent course. Fantastic videos and training materials. I am amazed at how well-produced this series is. Congratulations.
By Alexandros S•
Jan 4, 2021
Jane McGonigal is really good and very specific in this class. Easy to understand and guide you. Greetings from Greece
By Chow K M•
Aug 20, 2021
Honestly, it feels like brainstorming and creativity course re-packaged. But the toolkit and advice are practical.
By Kamasani P•
May 20, 2020
A new way to express you life with you own laws which are definitely helpful for people with you and around you.
By Yeo Y Q•
Oct 5, 2020
Very good, this course taught me how to imagine different possible futures by giving tips and templates.
By Michelle B•
Dec 24, 2020
Truly provocative and useful - hard to pull off that combination. Made me eager to learn more. Merci!
By C B•
Aug 30, 2021
This course lets you see that there is no limit to what your imagination can do and offer people !
By Maria B P R•
Oct 12, 2020
Good course with several methodologies to think about the future on a personal and collective level