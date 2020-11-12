You’ll never have a complete picture of what's possible in the future if you look at it from just one point of view. The best way to expand your vision? Engage as many people as you can, and “game out” the possibilities together.
About this Course
This course is for everyone.
What you will learn
Design and run a multiplayer forecasting game
Game out hard-to-predict consequences in any future scenario
Anticipate long-term harms of new technologies and how to prevent them
Create diverse, inclusive futures thinking communities
Skills you will gain
- Creativity
- Strategic Planning
- Future Forecasting
- Gaming
- Collaboration
Institute for the Future
The Institute for the Future is the world's leading futures thinking organization. For over 50 years, businesses, governments and social impact organizations have depended upon IFTF global forecasts, custom research, and foresight training to navigate complex change and develop world-ready strategies for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Collaborative Foresight
Welcome to Collaborative Foresight. Shall we play a game? This week, you'll learn the basics: What is a future forecasting game? How do you run one? And who should you invite to play? At the end of the week, you'll choose your own future scenario that you think would make for a great game.
How to Game Out Surprising Consequences
How can you spin up a new forecasting game, fast? This week, you'll learn how to use a future wheel to collect lots of surprising ideas from many different people. You'll be challenged to game out five different scenarios using the future wheel platform. And, of course, you'll have the chance to design your own future wheel! Let's play!
Positive and Shadow Imagination
Let's add another tool to your gaming toolkit. This week, you'll learn about positive and shadow imagination. What is it, and how can it help you run a successful future forecasting game? While you're practicing this new skill, get ready to take a deep dive on two exciting future topics: the future of space settlement and the future of neurosensing social networks!
Tools for Seeing the Future from a Different Point of View
This week you'll get to practice two more tools for seeing the future from massively many points of view: Leading-Edge interviews and the Four Future Feelings tool. Get ready to meet new people and organize your own playful conversations about the future!
