About this Course

What you will learn

  • Design and run a multiplayer forecasting game

  • Game out hard-to-predict consequences in any future scenario

  • Anticipate long-term harms of new technologies and how to prevent them

  • Create diverse, inclusive futures thinking communities

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Strategic Planning
  • Future Forecasting
  • Gaming
  • Collaboration
Institute for the Future

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Introduction to Collaborative Foresight

How to Game Out Surprising Consequences

Positive and Shadow Imagination

Tools for Seeing the Future from a Different Point of View

About the Futures Thinking Specialization

Futures Thinking

