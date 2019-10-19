About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Futures Thinking Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for everyone! No previous experience required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define futures thinking and give examples of futures projects

  • Collect and analyze signals of change

  • Identify historical change in the past to predict new changes in the future

  • Learn how to avoid future shock - and help others avoid it, too!

Skills you will gain

  • Foresight
  • Creativity
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Innovation
  • Leadership
Course 1 of 5 in the
Futures Thinking Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for everyone! No previous experience required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Institute for the Future

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome to the Future

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Signals of Change

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Look Back to Look Forward

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Four Types of Futures Thinking

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

