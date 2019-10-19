Do you want to think about the future with more creativity and optimism? Do you want to see what’s coming faster, so you can be better prepared for disruptions and more in control of your future? Do you want to get better at changing what’s possible today – in your company, your industry, your community, and in your own life?
Define futures thinking and give examples of futures projects
Collect and analyze signals of change
Identify historical change in the past to predict new changes in the future
Learn how to avoid future shock - and help others avoid it, too!
- Foresight
- Creativity
- Strategic Thinking
- Innovation
- Leadership
This course is for everyone! No previous experience required.
Institute for the Future
The Institute for the Future is the world's leading futures thinking organization. For over 50 years, businesses, governments and social impact organizations have depended upon IFTF global forecasts, custom research, and foresight training to navigate complex change and develop world-ready strategies for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Future
The adventure begins! This week, you'll meet some professional futurists and learn: What is futures thinking? What are the benefits of futures thinking? Who hires futurists, and where can you put your new skills to use? By the end of this week, you'll be ready to choose your own future topics to explore throughout the rest of this course.
Signals of Change
This week, you'll learn how to collect and work with signals of change. Signals are the most important "raw material" of futures thinking. First, we'll show you some of our favorite signals and how we found them. Then, it's your turn: Collect and analyze signals related to your own future topic.
Look Back to Look Forward
It's time to strengthen your futures thinking skills by thinking about the past. It sounds strange, but to be a good futurist, you have to be a good historian as well! This week, you'll learn how to use our most powerful tool for "looking back to look forward."
Four Types of Futures Thinking
This week, you'll learn: What are the four different types of futures thinking, and when should you use each type? You'll also try out a fun futures thinking tool: the "Future Four-Square" game. This tool will help you dig deeper on your own future topic.... whatever you're interested in exploring the future of! Finally, get ready to help a friend or colleague think about the future. After all, the best way to learn something new is to teach someone else!
TOP REVIEWS FROM READY, SET, FUTURE! INTRODUCTION TO FUTURES THINKING
Very good course. Concrete, practical and well thought out. Fascinating subject matter. Amazing to have virtual access through this platform to Silicon Valley's cutting edge thinking!
Solid grounding on the concept of futures thinking and how we are seeking to expand the possibilities and increase the probability. Looking forward to the rest of the specialisation
I thoroughly enjoyed this exciting adventure! Futures thinking is a basic set of survival skills in my eyes. I learned a great deal about how to think about the future through this course.
Awesome way to get a professional introduction to the futures thinking field. There are lot's of videos, reading materials and links included to get you familiar with the topic.
