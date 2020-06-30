About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Futures Thinking Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is for everyone.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe your preferred future

  • Create artifacts from the future

  • Build an action roadmap to change the future

  • Organize a community to change the future

Skills you will gain

  • Foresight
  • Creativity
  • Strategic Planning
  • Innovation
  • Leadership
Institute for the Future

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Preferred Futures

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Images of the Future

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Artifacts from the Future

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Action Roadmaps

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Futures Thinking Specialization

Futures Thinking

