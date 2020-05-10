Chevron Left
When you get better at thinking about the future, you get better at changing the future. This course will help you take all of the foresight skills you’ve developed so far and apply them to making real positive change in your life, in your work, and in the world around you. You’ll learn how to create and share “preferred futures”, which are highly persuasive, compelling visions of the changes you want to make real. You’ll use your preferred future to identify obstacles, recruit allies, collect resources, and plan action to make your vision real. You’ll also practice making “artifacts” from the future, which are creative representations of how everyday life might be different in the future. Artifacts can inspire others to join you in your quest to make a preferred future real. Leading futurists from the Institute for the Future will share with you their favorite future artifacts – and walk you through the entire creative process it took to make them. Every action we take today changes the future. This course will help you identify and take the actions that make the BIGGEST, most strategic impacts on the most urgent challenges you and society face. Many thanks to the Enlight Foundation and the Enlight Collaborative, which provided a grant to support the creation of this course....

By Nathan K

May 9, 2020

Incredibly important class if you want to be a futurist or an entrepreneur, or even if you want to understand the future. 100% recommend this, you are not wasting time, rather you will be gaining it.

By Servane M

Jun 5, 2020

The whole specialisation is a necessary foundation step to get into critical thinking about what the future might bring and how we can start to influence it. Lots of food for thoughts, and ACTION!

By Michelle J

Dec 16, 2019

Wow! This specialization promised to help improve creativity, mental flexibility, foresight, empathy, practical skepticism, strategy and hope and it delivered. It is packed with information, discussions, and tools that keep you hooked. Jane is a phenomenal, multi-talented person and a natural teacher. I have totally enjoyed this journey - thank you.

By Buffy B

Apr 25, 2020

This course was the cherry on top, the glue to put it all together and an opportunity to take your knowledge for a spin. Loved it. Thanks to Jane and team behind the scenes for empowering me to follow my dream of uniting people who want or need a change for the good in life for all.

Best luck to everyone here, the future is ours.

By Sasi k P

Aug 18, 2020

Good experience. I have been with this course like real classroom experience and felt proud to be alumni of this Institutions. Optimistic learning for each course and this made me a confident design thinker for future till my life.

By David M

Jun 21, 2021

Really enjoyed this capstone to the specialisation, brings the threads together and builds on the concepts throughout the courses. Some useful tools to help you put it into practice.

By Vyacheslav Z

Oct 30, 2021

This course inspires to actually do things. It helped me to figure out what I want to do. I recommend it and all other courses of this specialization.

By Alejandro I G Z

Jul 19, 2021

This course is the best of the conclusions in this specialization. I would never regret taking this course

By Danielle K

Apr 12, 2020

Brought all the previous learnings together and learned lots of tools to carry the concepts forward.

By Fernando M R

Jul 3, 2021

Muchas gracias. Toda la especialización hasta aqui dio buena información para hacer nuestro futuro

By Zahara C

Apr 11, 2020

I found it really useful and interesting. A lot of practical tools and tips for my current work

By John A G C

Dec 5, 2020

Worth taking it. Applicable skills in other fields; transferrable soft skills in any job.

By Viktoria D

Feb 5, 2021

This entire specialization is awesome! I enjoyed every minute! Thank you!

By Yeo Y Q

Oct 22, 2020

Very good course that teaches different ways to spark actions from ideas

By Benny B

Dec 26, 2020

Great Course by all standards. Prepares one for what is yet to come

By Beatriz M S C

Jul 6, 2021

Gracias!!! por darme la oportunidad de terminar este curso :,3

By Lynda C

Jan 29, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed this well planned programme.

By Anushna G

Jun 28, 2021

It was amazing and very informative

By مريم ص ع ي ا

Nov 29, 2020

its was very useful and easy to use

By Edward K

Apr 13, 2020

Great course! Great Specialization!

By Fernando

Feb 11, 2020

Now we have to take the challenge.

By Winston A W

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By DHIVYA M

Aug 27, 2020

good ideas and skills

By James A

Jan 14, 2020

I loved this course!

By ALI m A

Mar 20, 2021

كانت الدوره ممتازة

