NK
May 9, 2020
Incredibly important class if you want to be a futurist or an entrepreneur, or even if you want to understand the future. 100% recommend this, you are not wasting time, rather you will be gaining it.
SM
Jun 4, 2020
The whole specialisation is a necessary foundation step to get into critical thinking about what the future might bring and how we can start to influence it. Lots of food for thoughts, and ACTION!
By Nathan K•
May 9, 2020
By Servane M•
Jun 5, 2020
By Michelle J•
Dec 16, 2019
Wow! This specialization promised to help improve creativity, mental flexibility, foresight, empathy, practical skepticism, strategy and hope and it delivered. It is packed with information, discussions, and tools that keep you hooked. Jane is a phenomenal, multi-talented person and a natural teacher. I have totally enjoyed this journey - thank you.
By Buffy B•
Apr 25, 2020
This course was the cherry on top, the glue to put it all together and an opportunity to take your knowledge for a spin. Loved it. Thanks to Jane and team behind the scenes for empowering me to follow my dream of uniting people who want or need a change for the good in life for all.
Best luck to everyone here, the future is ours.
By Sasi k P•
Aug 18, 2020
Good experience. I have been with this course like real classroom experience and felt proud to be alumni of this Institutions. Optimistic learning for each course and this made me a confident design thinker for future till my life.
By David M•
Jun 21, 2021
Really enjoyed this capstone to the specialisation, brings the threads together and builds on the concepts throughout the courses. Some useful tools to help you put it into practice.
By Vyacheslav Z•
Oct 30, 2021
This course inspires to actually do things. It helped me to figure out what I want to do. I recommend it and all other courses of this specialization.
By Alejandro I G Z•
Jul 19, 2021
This course is the best of the conclusions in this specialization. I would never regret taking this course
By Danielle K•
Apr 12, 2020
Brought all the previous learnings together and learned lots of tools to carry the concepts forward.
By Fernando M R•
Jul 3, 2021
Muchas gracias. Toda la especialización hasta aqui dio buena información para hacer nuestro futuro
By Zahara C•
Apr 11, 2020
I found it really useful and interesting. A lot of practical tools and tips for my current work
By John A G C•
Dec 5, 2020
Worth taking it. Applicable skills in other fields; transferrable soft skills in any job.
By Viktoria D•
Feb 5, 2021
This entire specialization is awesome! I enjoyed every minute! Thank you!
By Yeo Y Q•
Oct 22, 2020
Very good course that teaches different ways to spark actions from ideas
By Benny B•
Dec 26, 2020
Great Course by all standards. Prepares one for what is yet to come
By Beatriz M S C•
Jul 6, 2021
Gracias!!! por darme la oportunidad de terminar este curso :,3
By Lynda C•
Jan 29, 2021
Thoroughly enjoyed this well planned programme.
By Anushna G•
Jun 28, 2021
It was amazing and very informative
By مريم ص ع ي ا•
Nov 29, 2020
its was very useful and easy to use
By Edward K•
Apr 13, 2020
Great course! Great Specialization!
By Fernando•
Feb 11, 2020
Now we have to take the challenge.
By Winston A W•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By DHIVYA M•
Aug 27, 2020
good ideas and skills
By James A•
Jan 14, 2020
I loved this course!
By ALI m A•
Mar 20, 2021
كانت الدوره ممتازة