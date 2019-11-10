About this Course

27,397 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Futures Thinking Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Collect and Analyze SIGNALS OF CHANGE

  • Identify and Analyze GLOBAL DRIVERS OF CHANGE

  • Combine Signals and Drivers into FUTURE FORECASTS

  • Write SCENARIOS that tell a story about your FUTURE FORECAST

Skills you will gain

  • Foresight
  • Creativity
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Scenario Development
  • Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Futures Thinking Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Institute for the Future

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,960 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Future Forecasting

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

How to Create a Future Forecast

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

How to Write a Future Scenario

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

How to Update Your Forecasts

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FORECASTING SKILLS: SEE THE FUTURE BEFORE IT HAPPENS

View all reviews

About the Futures Thinking Specialization

Futures Thinking

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder