Learner Reviews & Feedback for Forecasting Skills: See the Future Before it Happens by Institute for the Future

4.8
stars
354 ratings
98 reviews

For many people, the future comes as a surprise – or even a shock. But with strong forecasting skills, YOU can avoid future shock. You can adapt faster, and become better prepared to benefit from change. In this course, you’ll build your future forecasting skills. You'll learn how to turn groups of "signals" (clues about the future) and "drivers" (global forces that influence the direction of change) into compelling future forecasts. Forecasts help you discover new possibilities and opportunities for yourself, your company, or any community you want to inspire to make a better future. You'll also learn how to write future scenarios. Scenarios take forecasts one step further. They spark imagination and tell a story about what might happen if a forecast comes true. Scenarios help you evaluate: Is this a future I'm ready for? Is this a future I want? Leading futurists from the Institute for the Future will show you exactly how it's done. They'll share with you the forecasts and scenarios they’re most excited about right now, and walk you through the key steps they took to create them. Then, it's your turn! You'll create a forecast and a scenario on any future topic you choose. How will you benefit from taking this course? With strong forecasting skills, you'll get better at seeing the future before it happens. You'll be ready to consider possibilities that others never see coming or refuse to accept. You'll be able to help others prepare for and adapt to the future. You can decide which futures you want to make more likely, and which futures you want to prevent. Many thanks to the Enlight Foundation and the Enlight Collaborative, which provided a grant to support the creation of this course....

SB

May 13, 2022

This course has given me a new skill of how to be constantly scanning my environment for signals of change that allow us to forecast what is likely to happen in the future.

LH

Jul 31, 2020

I think the Forecasting Skills course was a very good course and it has helped me forecast the future with accuracy. Thank you for such a good instructor.

By AHMAD M A

Jul 5, 2020

The course was very interesting . I have learned a lot of new skills and had more experience on the subject of the course. Thanks a lot

By Dawn M

Nov 11, 2019

I'm really liking these classes. They are doing exactly what I wanted which is getting me to think about things in a bigger way.

By Leslie S

Jan 28, 2020

All of the courses in this IFTF Futures Thinking course are terrific, with practical, hands-on exercises about how any one of us can develop the skills needed to think more constructively about the future. Terrific, terrific stuff - not only do you learn a lot of mindblowing possibilities about the near future, but you yourself also learn how to gather the right kind of evidence so that you can blow other people's minds, too!

By Navya S

Sep 25, 2020

I am so glad I came across this specialization. I have found so much joy in being pushed into realms of the future that have often made me uncomfortable but have in the process, really opened me up to the possibilities. What I love most about this specialization is that it does not talk about envisioning the future in vague terms. It gives you concrete tools to think, converse and act. I am so thankful to the IFTF community!

By Daniel E

Apr 9, 2020

This was a great course that expanded and deepened my understanding of mapping signals and drivers to scenarios and forecasts.

By Aurélie B

May 20, 2020

This course is great, very interesting and Jane McGonigal is an amazing teacher, even though some of the lessons are similar to the introduction course. I can't wait to continue the specialization to keep on learning about futures thinking!

By Matthew T

Feb 19, 2022

Now more than ever, the workforce and leadership need strategic forecasting mindsets and skillsets. IFTF delivers clear, simple, and flexible approaches that transfer across industries and disciplines. Use this as a precursor to strategic planning and you will avoid the common pitfall of planning for a single, unlikely future.

By Reshob R

Oct 5, 2020

WOW!! This course was really amazing. I enjoyed every bit of it- peer-graded assignments, optional readings, future thinking tools, friendly peers, exciting teachers, innovative ideas, lectures, thoughts, and much more. I learned the tools to create a scenario and thus improving my forecasting skills. Thank you IFTF!!

By SALIL S

Apr 10, 2020

Well taught course. I recommend the course to take as a part of the specialization so that we may know the relevance of the course and content in proper context. Reading material in the course is superb and the instructor appears to be effortless and so thoughtful in the way she brings the students along with her.

By Eithne H

Feb 2, 2021

Incredibly stimulating and thought provoking course. There are many areas of the future and present brought to life and made more meaningful and relevant as a result. The future has many diverse impacts across all society and this course presents them to you!

By Nathan K

May 9, 2020

Probably the most important course out of the five if you're not too sure what you can do to change the world. This course gave me a clear guideline and tools that I can use to gain foresight on any industry, society, government, country, and future in general.

By Sandra M P

May 10, 2020

It´s a great course! Not only I will use it proffessionally but also in lofe. It gives the right tools to set the basis to have a completely open mind to understand life from the past, present in order to create our best future.

By Roberto S

Dec 9, 2021

G​reat content. Not only useful as a way to strengthen strategic skills, but it also provides a good basic overview around technologies and advancements that are shaping the next 10 years (e.g. blockchain, AI, deepfakes, etc)

By Sibongile B

May 14, 2022

This course has given me a new skill of how to be constantly scanning my environment for signals of change that allow us to forecast what is likely to happen in the future.

By Malena P

May 25, 2020

Excellent course! Jane McGonigal facilitation is enthusiastic, clear and engaging. The videos and reading material are insightful and really useful. Thank you!

By Lamon H

Aug 1, 2020

I think the Forecasting Skills course was a very good course and it has helped me forecast the future with accuracy. Thank you for such a good instructor.

By Elis

Sep 6, 2020

The instructor is very clear and it very easy to follow her. The assignments are interesting and really make you see things from a different perspective.

By David M

Feb 2, 2021

Great content and well structured. The exercises allow you to build on your skills and already have you thinking about a catalog of signals.

By Gregory P

Jul 13, 2021

I am learning more and more which has shown me how little I knew before these courses. Take them if you want to see the world differently!

By De-Jyun,Liao

Dec 30, 2019

This course is worth learning! Now, I have an idea of how the future work and have an insight on the future! Thank you! Love it so much!

By ahmet

Nov 14, 2019

I liked the course a lot. Presented tools are quite useful for me and I can use them when trying to build the future scenarios.

By Mike R

Nov 18, 2019

Great course, really built on the introductory course and helped the participant build confidence in forecasting the future

By Jessa I

Feb 3, 2021

This course is really exciting all throughout! If you want to be involved in building the future, this course is for you.

By Lee P

Dec 6, 2021

Another excellent course in the Futures Thinking specialisation. I am looking forward to completing all five.

By Salama A

Jul 14, 2020

I enjoyed it ... i enjoyed my time .. and I learned a lot ! Forecasting... writing scenarios .. and much more

