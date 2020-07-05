SB
May 13, 2022
This course has given me a new skill of how to be constantly scanning my environment for signals of change that allow us to forecast what is likely to happen in the future.
LH
Jul 31, 2020
I think the Forecasting Skills course was a very good course and it has helped me forecast the future with accuracy. Thank you for such a good instructor.
By AHMAD M A•
Jul 5, 2020
The course was very interesting . I have learned a lot of new skills and had more experience on the subject of the course. Thanks a lot
By Dawn M•
Nov 11, 2019
I'm really liking these classes. They are doing exactly what I wanted which is getting me to think about things in a bigger way.
By Leslie S•
Jan 28, 2020
All of the courses in this IFTF Futures Thinking course are terrific, with practical, hands-on exercises about how any one of us can develop the skills needed to think more constructively about the future. Terrific, terrific stuff - not only do you learn a lot of mindblowing possibilities about the near future, but you yourself also learn how to gather the right kind of evidence so that you can blow other people's minds, too!
By Navya S•
Sep 25, 2020
I am so glad I came across this specialization. I have found so much joy in being pushed into realms of the future that have often made me uncomfortable but have in the process, really opened me up to the possibilities. What I love most about this specialization is that it does not talk about envisioning the future in vague terms. It gives you concrete tools to think, converse and act. I am so thankful to the IFTF community!
By Daniel E•
Apr 9, 2020
This was a great course that expanded and deepened my understanding of mapping signals and drivers to scenarios and forecasts.
By Aurélie B•
May 20, 2020
This course is great, very interesting and Jane McGonigal is an amazing teacher, even though some of the lessons are similar to the introduction course. I can't wait to continue the specialization to keep on learning about futures thinking!
By Matthew T•
Feb 19, 2022
Now more than ever, the workforce and leadership need strategic forecasting mindsets and skillsets. IFTF delivers clear, simple, and flexible approaches that transfer across industries and disciplines. Use this as a precursor to strategic planning and you will avoid the common pitfall of planning for a single, unlikely future.
By Reshob R•
Oct 5, 2020
WOW!! This course was really amazing. I enjoyed every bit of it- peer-graded assignments, optional readings, future thinking tools, friendly peers, exciting teachers, innovative ideas, lectures, thoughts, and much more. I learned the tools to create a scenario and thus improving my forecasting skills. Thank you IFTF!!
By SALIL S•
Apr 10, 2020
Well taught course. I recommend the course to take as a part of the specialization so that we may know the relevance of the course and content in proper context. Reading material in the course is superb and the instructor appears to be effortless and so thoughtful in the way she brings the students along with her.
By Eithne H•
Feb 2, 2021
Incredibly stimulating and thought provoking course. There are many areas of the future and present brought to life and made more meaningful and relevant as a result. The future has many diverse impacts across all society and this course presents them to you!
By Nathan K•
May 9, 2020
Probably the most important course out of the five if you're not too sure what you can do to change the world. This course gave me a clear guideline and tools that I can use to gain foresight on any industry, society, government, country, and future in general.
By Sandra M P•
May 10, 2020
It´s a great course! Not only I will use it proffessionally but also in lofe. It gives the right tools to set the basis to have a completely open mind to understand life from the past, present in order to create our best future.
By Roberto S•
Dec 9, 2021
Great content. Not only useful as a way to strengthen strategic skills, but it also provides a good basic overview around technologies and advancements that are shaping the next 10 years (e.g. blockchain, AI, deepfakes, etc)
By Sibongile B•
May 14, 2022
This course has given me a new skill of how to be constantly scanning my environment for signals of change that allow us to forecast what is likely to happen in the future.
By Malena P•
May 25, 2020
Excellent course! Jane McGonigal facilitation is enthusiastic, clear and engaging. The videos and reading material are insightful and really useful. Thank you!
By Lamon H•
Aug 1, 2020
I think the Forecasting Skills course was a very good course and it has helped me forecast the future with accuracy. Thank you for such a good instructor.
By Elis•
Sep 6, 2020
The instructor is very clear and it very easy to follow her. The assignments are interesting and really make you see things from a different perspective.
By David M•
Feb 2, 2021
Great content and well structured. The exercises allow you to build on your skills and already have you thinking about a catalog of signals.
By Gregory P•
Jul 13, 2021
I am learning more and more which has shown me how little I knew before these courses. Take them if you want to see the world differently!
By De-Jyun,Liao•
Dec 30, 2019
This course is worth learning! Now, I have an idea of how the future work and have an insight on the future! Thank you! Love it so much!
By ahmet•
Nov 14, 2019
I liked the course a lot. Presented tools are quite useful for me and I can use them when trying to build the future scenarios.
By Mike R•
Nov 18, 2019
Great course, really built on the introductory course and helped the participant build confidence in forecasting the future
By Jessa I•
Feb 3, 2021
This course is really exciting all throughout! If you want to be involved in building the future, this course is for you.
By Lee P•
Dec 6, 2021
Another excellent course in the Futures Thinking specialisation. I am looking forward to completing all five.
By Salama A•
Jul 14, 2020
I enjoyed it ... i enjoyed my time .. and I learned a lot ! Forecasting... writing scenarios .. and much more