You can’t always know what’s coming, but you can imagine it. You have the ability to embrace new ideas and stay hopeful about the future. That’s what futures thinking is all about. By exiting your default frame and asking the right questions, you can start to imagine new scenarios and use those to inform your decisions. For anyone trying to think ahead and act strategically, this kind of thinking is a must.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Imagining the future with a frame
- Regaining power over the future
- Harnessing imagination in scenarios
- Asking the right questions
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
12 minutes to complete
Welcome to Futures Thinking!
12 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Imagining the future with a frame
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Asking the right questions
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Harnessing imagination in scenarios
2 hours to complete
2 readings
About the Strategic Thinking for Everyone Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.