- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Imagining the future with a frame
- Regaining power over the future
- Harnessing imagination in scenarios
- Asking the right questions
- Getting the most of data you collect
- Collecting data with a hypothesis
- Sharing new insights from data
Strategic Thinking for Everyone Specialization
Strategic Thinking for Everyone. Do you want to see the possible futures ahead of you? Do you struggle with planning for those scenarios or getting and sharing the right information about them? Do you want to make yourself more influential and reach your goals easier? In this Strategic Thinking specialization, learn to imagine and plan for future scenarios, identify relevant data about them and choose the optimal approach in your interactions.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
With the expertise of Dr. Timiebi Aganaba from the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society, the Strategic Thinking specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of strategic thinking directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your strategy toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.