TF
May 16, 2020
Excellent overview of foresight studies. Nothing in any of the follow-on courses is technically hard, but I suspect putting it into practice is a bit like the game of Go: the rules are the easy part.
CK
Aug 3, 2020
I really liked how this course was structured with videos, readings, and activities. It has a nice flow, and lots of helpful information. I would highly recommend this for any aspiring futurist.
By Sivaram R•
May 15, 2020
Excellent for people who think what the future will be like and how they could connect the past to the present and look into the possible scenarios of the future of their choice. Great stuff!!
By Lauren B M•
Nov 17, 2020
This course exceeded my expectations. It was fun and engaging and immensely useful for me both professionally and personally. I immediately enrolled in the next course in the specialization.
By Roger S•
Oct 20, 2019
Very good course. Concrete, practical and well thought out. Fascinating subject matter. Amazing to have virtual access through this platform to Silicon Valley's cutting edge thinking!
By Angela K•
Dec 11, 2019
This is the most comprehensive course on Futures Thinking available online. I work in Innovation Consulting and so looking at trends and shifts is a key aspect of my job. I have no formal education in this area and have found this course has moved my thinking on about foresight in a significant way. For one, I thought of this skills as a specialist practitioner skill but it clear that this is a skill we all can use to create the future we want. I have particularly found the assignments very interesting and its gotten me to think about the futures domains I am passionate about which are the Future of Aging and the Future of Work and learning, which are somewhat interlinked. The instructor Jane McGonigal is a rockstar in her own field of game design and an amazing presenter. I have signed up for more than 20 courses on Coursera over the years and this has to be the best in terms of content quality and delivery. Some feedback for the course creators, if I had to find an area more improvement it with with the IFTF Research Director paired conversations, the pace felt slow and the interviewer repeated too much of what was being said by the interviewee.
By Carly K•
Aug 4, 2020
By Mandhir S•
Dec 31, 2020
Not what I expected. They are too hard trying to sell their Institute and the actual program of being a "futurist". I would recommend you try it before you buy it.
By bruce a•
Oct 21, 2019
Interesting course on how to see signals and drivers for a potential future.
By Corey M•
Nov 15, 2019
A fantastic introduction that manages to capture the polarities of the practical/understandable with the philosophical/theoretical. It should be a huge hit and I suspect many will want to continue their futures studies!
By Tony F•
May 17, 2020
By Alex S•
Dec 18, 2019
Really interesting course about the tools of foresight- lightweight, lively and interesting, with clear and satisfying assignments. Looking forward to the next course!
By Mike R•
Nov 1, 2019
Great introduction to futures thinking. I've really enjoyed the videos and tools so far
By Ann F D•
Sep 18, 2020
This course was absolutely outstanding! It was very thought provoking and informative :) On top of presenting new information that is not necessarily in the scope of the public eye, this course highlighted the necessity for everyone to be a Futures Thinker, for the society at large, as well as for the mental and psychological well-being of each individual to be able to harness their strengths and perhaps make a difference in the present and in the future, as well as maintain hopefulness in changes that can be made to make the world a better place.
By Marta D O•
Jan 23, 2021
I loved the way this course was presented and our opportunities to interact and offer feedback to other students. This Futures Thinking Introduction should be 'required' for all people interested in making a positive and productive difference in the world. It starts - as Dr. Jane McGonigal suggests - with imagination: "You can't invent, you can't innovate, you can't create, you can't change your own life or anyone else's unless you can imagine how things could be different" (Idea Festival, 2016).
By Ernest W•
Mar 29, 2022
Excellent introductory course and inspiring to further pursue the topic. It keeps me engaged during other chapters of the Futures Thinking specialization. I would recommend it to anyone, not only to someone from the creative industry. There are many memorable and playful tasks and activities. Additionaly there are tons of supplementary materials to read. I can see benefits of Futures Thinking approach in design and I haven't even completed the specialization yet.
By Bhabani S P•
Sep 6, 2020
Thank you Jane McGonigal for the wonderful course. This subject was entirely new to me when I started, but the lectures, explanations, course materials are so well designed, I kept on learning with excitement. It has broaden my imagination. I can't wait to learn future thinking skill through the rest of the courses. I think future thinking skill is highly essential for finding our purpose in this rapidly changing world.
By Kamil K S•
May 28, 2020
super course. my compliments to coursera to offer such first class opportunity.
I also would like to thank IFTF for such extraordinary specialisation package that will be sought after more and more every day. It feels good that the experts are striving to share their vast knowledge and experience.
I am looking forward to completing the 5 courses all together soon.
Cheers
By Susie W•
May 1, 2020
The course has been life-changing, as it convinced me about the benefits of thinking far off into the future and how to do so, to create a world we want to live in.
HOWEVER there are little to no indications about when your essay answers will be shared publicly with other students so be careful about writing anything too personal or confidential if that's a concern.
By Angela L•
Jul 26, 2020
Greate course and well thought through tuition and materials. Great introduction and perfect teaser to make on to want more. I did enjoy the course, as well incorporated interaction with other students. To be exposed to other views and ideas is so refreshing. Thank you Jane and IFTF for the generous sharing of your thinking, tools and output of your work!
By Enrique C•
Oct 3, 2020
The course is very good and my advice follows: 1 The main teacher is so good, but seeing her all courses as the main teacher sometimes is tired. 2. The examples sometimes look repetitive as an example future of the game, the future of education, pandemics, and so on. As a result, learn new things are complicated because the examples are the same.
By Ana R•
Aug 28, 2020
It was a great course! I really enjoyed all the activities and found the learning resources to be very thought-provoking. I think that this is the perfect time to take this specialty for we need to have the ability to see different possibilities in our future. As one of the readings said, "the best way to predict the future is to invent it."
By Elisabeth R•
Jan 27, 2020
This course is very interesting. It is a wide-opening view of futures thinking. I will use the four square tools in some of faculty members development and students' engagement. I love the retreat report too. It was so reflective and many information. I wished I could be part of the participant! Thank you so much.
By HUZUR U T•
Jan 18, 2021
One of the best courses ever taken, very interesting. Most importantly it gives us tools to predict the future step by step. I have finished the first part in three days. I am in the second course now and it is getting more interesting. If you are a Star Tek fun like me this the course you should take :)
By Malena P•
Apr 28, 2020
This is an extraordinary course, well designed, friendly and wonderfully facilitated by Jane MacGonigal. This course provides extraordinary tools to think about the future and create new possibilities. Thank you for your dedication and for giving us the opportunity to learn such an important methodology.
By Vyacheslav Z•
Jun 18, 2021
Great introductory course, I've got a general introduction to the 4 types of future thinking, what signals are and how you can use the past to get an idea of the future as well as a lot of information about future of different areas e.g. work. I recommend it to all who is interested in future thinking.
By Alexander•
Apr 24, 2020
Eyes-opening course. Well designed, with awesome professor (I know Jane since I made my pHd about Gamification, so it was a surprise to find these courses) and awesome collaborators. I have read all the pdfs that really extend the knowledge of the videos. I want to start the second course right now!