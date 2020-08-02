PB
Jan 31, 2021
Fun, thoughtful, useful, empowering! Well designed with a good mixture of lecture, visual aides, reading material and practical assignment. Learning should be fun, and this really was.
RS
Nov 12, 2020
This course is amazing. And the lecturer also telling everything very clearly. It was very fun. Having lots of games to do. Recommend everyone.
By A.L.Kishore A•
Aug 2, 2020
One of the best course I did on Coursera. Thanks for Institute for the Future Team and especially to Dr Jane McGonigal.
By James R•
Mar 31, 2020
Excellent - very insightful and interesting course.
By Raymond N•
Apr 3, 2020
This course is well presented by a Thought Leader in Futures Thinking. It is well designed with abundant readings, exercises, and videos. One of its most powerful components is the connection "Classmates" can develop with each other during the discussions and exam reviews. This is where the student gets chance to learn how people from around the world think on important issues and contribute to the character of the course. Ray Newkirk
By John Y•
Jun 22, 2021
Unfortunately there are non-English speakers who submitted their assignments in their native language which I was unable to read. Coursera also disallows copy-paste so I could not use Google Translate to try to understand their entries. I also received 0 points for 2-3 assignments by the peer reviewers which I could decipher were non-English speakers.
By David H•
Nov 20, 2019
Thank you, Jane. I'm finding this whole specialisation very inspiring. The gaming idea really speaks to me. I've downloaded Unity and I've started working on the flooding game I did for one of the prompts. The Simtainers were also great - and I'm doing some VR with Unity looking at a couple of scenarios.
By Vyacheslav Z•
Oct 16, 2021
Very interesting. This course teaches how to involve another people into your Future Science activities which is very valuable because capabilities of one person are limited but group work can empower you with a lot of insights. I am looking forward to implement any of tools which the course provides.
By Nathan K•
May 9, 2020
A perfect class for teaching you how to work with others to game out the future, and discover all the possibilities. This is a tool I think every team and company should use, because what better way to forecast/predict the future than to include everyone in it together?
By Petra B•
Feb 1, 2021
By Rathmalgodage J U S•
Nov 12, 2020
By Kamasani P•
Aug 11, 2020
Activities were so just making my mind work and fun to do! You can step yourself as a futurist as i did. I just loved Future wheel the most!!
By Sabine U M•
Jan 8, 2022
wonderful courses throughout - super informative, thought-provoking and helpful to proactively shape the future
By Marianella B F D•
Apr 5, 2021
Ready to collaborate to create the future! A really interesting and fun course! To crush your brain!
By Neil S W•
Nov 3, 2021
THANK YOU FOR THE PRIVILEGE TO AVAIL THE COURSE IT WILL HELP ME IN MY FIELD OF EXPERTISE..
By David J•
Sep 17, 2021
Engaging and thought-provoking with useful tools and approaches to use in the workplace
By Rodrigo A R C•
Apr 20, 2021
muchas gracias, me encanto y ahora podre aplicar lo aprendido en mi carrera profesional
By Alice N•
Jun 27, 2020
My favorite course in this specialization! Bravo!
By Maribel•
Aug 30, 2020
I loved! Game is a wonderful resource!
By Alejandro E•
May 12, 2020
was agood course.
the tools are new for me
By Akshat O•
Feb 11, 2021
The best course in coursera (imho)!
By Fernando M R•
Jul 1, 2021
Myu bueno te ensea mucho
By Winston A W•
Sep 27, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By R.E. L•
Feb 12, 2021
New helpful tools!
By Javier M•
May 20, 2020
AMAZING! THANKS!!
By Karla M E M•
Jun 18, 2021
Excelente curso
By Ruben S•
Apr 14, 2020
EXCELLENT!!