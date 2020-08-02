Chevron Left
Back to Collaborative Foresight: How to Game the Future

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Collaborative Foresight: How to Game the Future by Institute for the Future

4.9
stars
176 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

You’ll never have a complete picture of what's possible in the future if you look at it from just one point of view. The best way to expand your vision? Engage as many people as you can, and “game out” the possibilities together. In this course, you’ll learn how to use collaborative gaming techniques to go beyond your own thinking and see many, many different sides of the same future. Over the past decade, the Institute for the Future has pioneered new methods in “massively-multiplayer foresight.” You’ll learn how to adapt these methods to get diverse, surprising views of what’s possible, build your empathy for other people’s futures, and reduce your risk of being “blindsided” by the future. This course features content from the Ethical Operating System, a tool created by the Institute in collaboration with Omidyar Networks’ Tech and Society Lab. It’s designed to help technology companies anticipate risks and prevent unwanted consequences of the things they build. Whether or not you work in tech, the Ethical Operating System will give you the chance to participate right now in an urgent future forecasting game. The stakes of the game are the future of truth, privacy, democracy, security, and our collective well-being. It’s a unique opportunity to join creative and strategic forces with people who are making the tech that’s inventing the future, and with fellow futures thinkers like you. Many thanks to the Enlight Foundation and the Enlight Collaborative, which provided a grant to support the creation of this course....

Top reviews

PB

Jan 31, 2021

Fun, thoughtful, useful, empowering! Well designed with a good mixture of lecture, visual aides, reading material and practical assignment. Learning should be fun, and this really was.

RS

Nov 12, 2020

This course is amazing. And the lecturer also telling everything very clearly. It was very fun. Having lots of games to do. Recommend everyone.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for Collaborative Foresight: How to Game the Future

By A.L.Kishore A

Aug 2, 2020

One of the best course I did on Coursera. Thanks for Institute for the Future Team and especially to Dr Jane McGonigal.

By James R

Mar 31, 2020

Excellent - very insightful and interesting course.

By Raymond N

Apr 3, 2020

This course is well presented by a Thought Leader in Futures Thinking. It is well designed with abundant readings, exercises, and videos. One of its most powerful components is the connection "Classmates" can develop with each other during the discussions and exam reviews. This is where the student gets chance to learn how people from around the world think on important issues and contribute to the character of the course. Ray Newkirk

By John Y

Jun 22, 2021

Unfortunately there are non-English speakers who submitted their assignments in their native language which I was unable to read. Coursera also disallows copy-paste so I could not use Google Translate to try to understand their entries. I also received 0 points for 2-3 assignments by the peer reviewers which I could decipher were non-English speakers.

By David H

Nov 20, 2019

Thank you, Jane. I'm finding this whole specialisation very inspiring. The gaming idea really speaks to me. I've downloaded Unity and I've started working on the flooding game I did for one of the prompts. The Simtainers were also great - and I'm doing some VR with Unity looking at a couple of scenarios.

By Vyacheslav Z

Oct 16, 2021

Very interesting. This course teaches how to involve another people into your Future Science activities which is very valuable because capabilities of one person are limited but group work can empower you with a lot of insights. I am looking forward to implement any of tools which the course provides.

By Nathan K

May 9, 2020

A perfect class for teaching you how to work with others to game out the future, and discover all the possibilities. This is a tool I think every team and company should use, because what better way to forecast/predict the future than to include everyone in it together?

By Petra B

Feb 1, 2021

Fun, thoughtful, useful, empowering! Well designed with a good mixture of lecture, visual aides, reading material and practical assignment. Learning should be fun, and this really was.

By Rathmalgodage J U S

Nov 12, 2020

This course is amazing. And the lecturer also telling everything very clearly. It was very fun. Having lots of games to do. Recommend everyone.

By Kamasani P

Aug 11, 2020

Activities were so just making my mind work and fun to do! You can step yourself as a futurist as i did. I just loved Future wheel the most!!

By Sabine U M

Jan 8, 2022

wonderful courses throughout - super informative, thought-provoking and helpful to proactively shape the future

By Marianella B F D

Apr 5, 2021

Ready to collaborate to create the future! A really interesting and fun course! To crush your brain!

By Neil S W

Nov 3, 2021

THANK YOU FOR THE PRIVILEGE TO AVAIL THE COURSE IT WILL HELP ME IN MY FIELD OF EXPERTISE..

By David J

Sep 17, 2021

Engaging and thought-provoking with useful tools and approaches to use in the workplace

By Rodrigo A R C

Apr 20, 2021

muchas gracias, me encanto y ahora podre aplicar lo aprendido en mi carrera profesional

By Alice N

Jun 27, 2020

My favorite course in this specialization! Bravo!

By Maribel

Aug 30, 2020

I loved! Game is a wonderful resource!

By Alejandro E

May 12, 2020

was agood course.

the tools are new for me

By Akshat O

Feb 11, 2021

The best course in coursera (imho)!

By Fernando M R

Jul 1, 2021

Myu bueno te ensea mucho

By Winston A W

Sep 27, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By R.E. L

Feb 12, 2021

New helpful tools!

By Javier M

May 20, 2020

AMAZING! THANKS!!

By Karla M E M

Jun 18, 2021

Excelente curso

By Ruben S

Apr 14, 2020

EXCELLENT!!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder