The pandemic will create long-lasting and surprising ripple effects, even after vaccines are widely available. Are you ready for what's next?
This course will give you a clear forecast of the challenges and opportunities you’re most likely to encounter over the next 3-5 years, as a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. - Find out what risks still lie ahead - Make a plan for resilience - Play future forecasting games to stretch your imagination about what's possible - Build your post-pandemic confidence - Envision the world you want to live in when we’re all finally on the other side of COVID-19. How can you take advantage of this unprecedented moment of disruption to make positive change in your community, company or other organization? By completing this course, you’ll be better understand the “future shock” we’ve all just lived through together. You'll be able to identify the 7 pre-existing conditions of society that made the pandemic more severe and harder to recover from -- from economic inequality and racial injustice to fragile public trust and the climate emergency. Looking ahead, you'll explore the most surprising and exciting solutions that are being proposed to help our communities heal from these pre-existing conditions. COVID-19 is a roller-coaster ride we will all be on for years to come. With the skills you build in this class, such as learning to spot the four patterns of change that occur during any period of crisis or major disruption, you will be better able to see the ups and downs coming before you get there. And you'll feel more in control of what happens next, as you learn to use the Institute for the Future's post-pandemic Toolkit for Transformation. By the end of this course, you'll be more knowledgeable and better qualified to help yourself, or your company or other organization, navigate the rest of the pandemic and find success on our long road to recovery and reinvention. This courses is taught by Institute for the Future Research Director Jane McGonigal, PhD.