The pandemic will create long-lasting and surprising ripple effects, even after vaccines are widely available. Are you ready for what's next? This course will give you a clear forecast of the challenges and opportunities you’re most likely to encounter over the next 3-5 years, as a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. - Find out what risks still lie ahead - Make a plan for resilience - Play future forecasting games to stretch your imagination about what's possible - Build your post-pandemic confidence - Envision the world you want to live in when we’re all finally on the other side of COVID-19. How can you take advantage of this unprecedented moment of disruption to make positive change in your community, company or other organization? By completing this course, you’ll be better understand the “future shock” we’ve all just lived through together. You'll be able to identify the 7 pre-existing conditions of society that made the pandemic more severe and harder to recover from -- from economic inequality and racial injustice to fragile public trust and the climate emergency. Looking ahead, you'll explore the most surprising and exciting solutions that are being proposed to help our communities heal from these pre-existing conditions. COVID-19 is a roller-coaster ride we will all be on for years to come. With the skills you build in this class, such as learning to spot the four patterns of change that occur during any period of crisis or major disruption, you will be better able to see the ups and downs coming before you get there. And you'll feel more in control of what happens next, as you learn to use the Institute for the Future's post-pandemic Toolkit for Transformation. By the end of this course, you'll be more knowledgeable and better qualified to help yourself, or your company or other organization, navigate the rest of the pandemic and find success on our long road to recovery and reinvention. This courses is taught by Institute for the Future Research Director Jane McGonigal, PhD....

AA

May 23, 2021

The course was very fantastic and by enrolling in the course I came to get a good knowledge about COVID-19 and life after COVID-19.

BL

Dec 19, 2021

Learned so much taking this course. Gave me food for thought and lots of information to share with my colleges.

By ARJUN A

May 24, 2021

By Malena P

May 21, 2021

This is an extraordinary course, well designed, full of interesting resources and practical tools. Jane McGonigal is a superb instructor. Thank you for a wonderful opportunity to better know and prepared for the world of the present and the near future.

By Karen H

May 14, 2021

Will change the way you think about moving forward. So creative and thought-provoking. Plus, a toolkit for facilitating conversations about how to recreate systems and approaches to determining your future.

By Aedrian A

Sep 22, 2021

While I have been aware of the Futures Thinking Coursera Specialization of the Institute for the Future (IFTF) for a long while now, I initially dismissed the organization as a something that promises more than it delivers, assuming it does deliver something in the end – basically, a scam. Combined with the feelings of uncertainty regarding life during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, I signed up to this MOOC to have a taste of what IFTF offers (without being forced to muscle through the entire Specialization for the sake of completion should I get dissatisfied with one of the courses there). I am happy that I was proven wrong, elegantly, by the material. After completing this course, futures thinking now appears to me as a wonderful and necessary competence to keep abreast with today’s world that, for better or worse, moves at an increasingly fast pace. I am amazed with the insights shared throughout the material that helped me realize both, in a systematic and concrete way, (1) the predictability of what has been happening and (2) the remaining amenability of the future, as bleak as it seems, to what we do, especially as part of a larger group, at present. The four patterns of change, the three habits of futurists, the need of a detailed sense of the future while planning for it, and the several readings are all eye-opening; applying at least some of (the learnings from) them to my daily life is something that I hope to instinctively do going forward. My most cherished takeaway from the course, however, is that my control of my own future is greater than I originally thought possible. I highly recommend this course to everyone, and I hope I can find time to take the entire Coursera Specialization of IFTF on futures thinking.

By Shinapat K

Apr 12, 2021

Better to go for the future thinking specialization. The Life after Covid course overlaps with the specialization.

By Davide S

May 29, 2021

​I attended this course beside the Futures Thinking Specialization. It is original and well designed. It helps you to boost your imagination about post-pandemic futures, providing up to date articles, informations and data to gain a broad knowledge about this major world event. Forecasting and strategic thinking tools are given: they are very original and helpful for buolding up a personal path navigating the pandemic changes. Jane is an excellent teacher. Thanks to her, to my learning peers of the comminity and to Coursera!

By Kazuhiko K

Apr 13, 2021

Highly recommendable. I am a Japanese retired professor who is carrying out workshops in the Nordic countries and Japan. I would like to use tools and methods from this course to discuss on the visions and designs for post Covid-19 society soon. Thanks so much, Jane and Institute for the Future as well as Coursera.

By Marion I

Dec 22, 2021

I recommend this course, if you are looking for what I was looking for - a shift from my extremely present awareness which has been honed by the disruption of the pandemic, to a way of thinking somewhat realistically and optimistically about a future horizon. I found that the more global view has lifted my spirits.

By Beth L

Dec 20, 2021

By Stijn J

Apr 7, 2021

Great course for Hope!

By Teja R

Jun 7, 2021

T​his was such an amazing course! Thank you, Jane for excellent content! I learned so much!

By Alessandra P d M

Apr 28, 2021

Great content. Many insights and very concerned in teach how to turn us in futurist guys.

By Maria A Y

Jul 1, 2021

This is a great course. HIghly recommended!

By Rizki R

Jun 5, 2021

I love this kind of course, thank you

By Carlos

Oct 20, 2021

It was an amazing experience

By Manjeet Y

Dec 15, 2021

good

