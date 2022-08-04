Planning will get you far, but only if you know what you’re planning for. To think strategically, you need to analyze insights and evaluate possible scenarios before building that strategy. It’s possible to eliminate some uncertainties and identify trends, but you need the right process. You’ll have to gain insights first, and then take a long look at what you have. With all the right information, you can start to make informed decisions about your next steps.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
12 minutes to complete
Welcome to Strategic Thinking!
12 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Scenario planning via case studies
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Outthinking potential problems
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Evaluating possible scenarios
2 hours to complete
3 readings
