About the Course
Planning will get you far, but only if you know what you’re planning for. To think strategically, you need to analyze insights and evaluate possible scenarios before building that strategy. It’s possible to eliminate some uncertainties and identify trends, but you need the right process. You’ll have to gain insights first, and then take a long look at what you have. With all the right information, you can start to make informed decisions about your next steps.
With the expertise of Dr. Timiebi Aganaba from the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society, the Strategic Thinking course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies to develop strategies directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your strategic toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Strategic thinking involves more than just coming up with a plan: You need to analyze the world around you. The trends and uncertainties that influence your situation will help you come to a decision and plan for scenarios ahead of time — skills that anyone can learn and apply anywhere. Take the next step of your strategic thinking journey today!...